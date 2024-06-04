First planned terror attack at 2024 Olympic foiled by authorities

We’re roughly two months out from the 2024 Olympics, and authorities have already foiled the first planned terrorist attack. Here’s the story, from Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation:

A planned Islamic terrorist attack targeting the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne during the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics has been successfully foiled. Rokhman B., an 18-year-old Chechen asylum seeker, was arrested for his involvement in plotting the Islamic attack. In contact with ISIS fighters, he aimed to kill ‘disbelievers.’

Surprise! He’s a Muslim. But, there’s more: “Previously unknown to authorities, Rokhman B. and his family arrived in France as asylum seekers in 2023.”

Oh, so not only is he a Muslim, but he’s a Muslim migrant. Again, not the least bit surprising.

As Mek reported, Rokhman B. tried to claim that his alleged role in the terrorist attack was merely “tough talk” and nothing more… despite the fact that he’d actually been communicating with members of Daesh (Islamic State), and authorities discovered pictures and videos of the targeted venue on his electronic devices.

Tough talk? Is that kind of how raping children gets excused as a “cultural difference” that requires “sensitivity training” rather than a criminal act that necessitates severe, and permanent punishment? Or, raping an “attractive” woman isn’t “wrong” because it’s only a “natural” expression of sexual desire?

Migrant Rapist to Judge: 'Her Legs Were Bare, Any Man Would Have Done Like Me'



Egyptian rapist did not show any remorse...After all, if a woman is “attractive” & “provocative,” why should it be wrong to take her with violence questioned the migrant



Video https://t.co/quN26DvLa2 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) June 4, 2021

“Any man would have done like me,” he says!

No Muhammad, they wouldn’t. (I don’t actually know his name, but odds are I’m probably right.) Sure, any man from your backward culture and barbaric 7th century value system, but not one rooted in the morality of men respecting and protecting women, and exercising self-control and self-restraint.

As Mek iterates, “the incident serves as another reminder of the persistent jihadist threat in France.” To this I must add that the incident serves as a prescient warning to the “persistent jihadist threat” in the United States as well. How many men like Rokhman B. do we have lurking here, below the radar too? Thank a Democrat.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.