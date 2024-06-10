First-of-its-kind luxury apartment building for the homeless set to open in a matter of weeks, costing taxpayers $165 million

Leftist logic: Spend $165 million to build the most expensive meth lab—excuse me, I mean, luxury apartment high-rise for the homeless—in the most notorious neighborhood in the nation, while in the midst of an historic budget crisis, a deficit so bad that politicians are looking to cut everything from the few remaining police officers to other emergency services, and implementing “temporary” tax hikes on small businesses.

According to a new article by Doug Smith and out at the Los Angeles Times, a brand new ritzy residential facility in the Skid Row neighborhood is set to open in a matter of weeks; it’s a 19-story tower with 278 units, each costing around $600k, all paid for by the American taxpayers. Now, this is just the first building of three, and the properties are “meant to be a self-contained environment that will insulate its formerly homeless residents from the squalor and hopelessness around them and, at the same time, elevate the neighborhood.”

And, not only are the units themselves high-end digs, but the entire building is full of luxury amenities; per Smith:

Besides a floor of offices for case workers, conference rooms and property managers, the tower boasts a gym, an art room, a soundproofed music room, a computer room/library, a TV lounge, six common balconies, four of them with dog runs, and a ground floor cafe with a two-story glass wall facing a courtyard. ... Each room — 228 studios and 50 one-bedroom apartments — has its own TV, and the cafe will also bring residents together on movie nights.

Yes, because the people living in open air drug markets, pooping on the sidewalks, and prostituting themselves out for a hit of fentanyl are productive individuals with a desire for wholesome socialization, and care about their health. Here’s a little glimpse of the project:

A new high-rise building is set to open on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles in June.



The 19-story building will serve as housing for homeless. It’ll offer amenities including a gym, cafe, and an art studio. pic.twitter.com/G0CuaBc5iK — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 8, 2024

According to 2023 data from the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, there were 75,518 homeless people in LA county—so with 278 units, that means they’ve only got 75,240 units to go! This is not satire; somewhere in leftist Bizarro World, in some non-profit corporate board room, a bunch of social justice warriors with nothing to offer the job market thought that this was a good idea, so naturally, someone in government gave them our hard-earned money.

Does anyone actually think though that these units will be housing American citizens? Because I seriously doubt it; that’s just how they have to sell it.

Either way though, whether its third world migrants with zero respect for our nation, or druggies from Skid Row, this place will be trashed, immediately. Any bets on how long until this place devolves into the squalor from which it’s ostensibly trying to rise? 24 hours? 48? A week seems a little fantastical.

Can someone point out a single time that leftists in government have actually solved a social problem, in a moral and legitimate way? Of course, that was rhetorical. If you look back through history, you’ll see that leftists have in fact solved a number of social problems, just not in a lawful manner. They’ve “solved” hunger and starvation…by murdering the hungry people. They’ve “solved” societal disharmony and political strife…by jailing and murdering the political opposition. They’ve “solved” poverty…by murdering the middle class and redistributing the wealth to their own.

The situation in Los Angeles isn’t a homeless problem, but a problem created by leftism—as is the case with essentially all political problems.

Remind me who waged war on the Judeo-Christian morality of this nation’s founding, pushing secularism and moral relativism?

Who is it again that decriminalized drugs?

Who dissolved the southern border, a move which opened the floodgates for fentanyl and third world people with no money or living arrangements?

Who’s behind the massive taxation of California, bankrupting its people and pushing them into hopelessness?

Which side attacks objective and moral mental health care, all to promote a perverse political agenda?

Who closed up the mental hospitals and turned the wards onto the streets?

Who is it again that facilitates the growth of the welfare state?

So…why? Well, if these government bureaucrats and non-profit employees actually solved a problem, there would be no justification for handing them billions of dollars; the grift is here to stay.

Image: conceptphoto.info, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.