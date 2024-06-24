Fat Beach Day? Bellies Out Beach Day? Go save the whales

In New York, city authorities have successfully completed a 'Fat Beach Day,' where fat people were encouraged to go to the beach in a 'safe space' to 'be themselves.'

According to the New York Post:

“Fat Beach Day” events are appearing across the United States, aiming to create spaces for the plus-size community to gather — including one Saturday in Far Rockaway. “We’re going through something culturally that is impacting us every day on an individual level and a systemic level,” Jordan Underwood, the event organizer told the Guardian. “We’re really trying to open up a space for people to be themselves.” Underwood, a plus-size model and artist, had a history of being bullied for her weight since middle school. This led her to start a blog at age 12 to document her experiences and begin her journey into “fat activism.”

...and...

“I’m so self-conscious at the beach, and I’m never around people that look like me,” Emma Zack, who started Berriez in 2018, told the outlet. “I’m excited we’ve created this space for folks with bigger bodies to have a good time.”

So, if you don't weigh enough, out you go, is that it?

Only the heavy on certain days get to enjoy the beach, and everyone else stands outside in the heat, no cooling off for you? The articles didn't say.

This doesn't seem like a healthy trend.

Fat people can go to the beach any day they like, same as thin people, because beaches are universal equalizers -- everyone loves the beach. A fat person, if thoughtfully attired, can even look good. If the fat are harassed, well, there are always a few beach cops around to take care of matters, too. To make the fat a special group is bound to bring about claims from other groups of varying worthiness for their own beach day -- cancer patients, transgender people, single moms and kids, women who wear burkas, I'm just throwing ideas out there.

To ghettoize the beach experience based on the idea that fat people are a special interest group, a group of victims in need of special treatment, isn't really what beaches are for.

Now, don't get me wrong. Plenty of us are fighting the fat, including me. It might even be fun to have such a day, given that the organizers say they are doing it to counter Instagram culture, which is indeed a nasty trend making young girls feel bad about themselves as somehow imperfect as compared to pop culture denizens, when in fact they have nothing to feel bad about compared to such phonies.

But being fat isn't healthy, and it shouldn't be indulged as a lifestyle choice, either. Cancer, diabetes, heart trouble, COVID vulnerability, etc. are all linked to obesity and people with weight problems know this or should know it. Anyone who's fat should want to be thin and working toward that, because living at one's natural size is healthy. In a sane world, the events might be beneficial if promoters were handing out free exercise equipment, exercise classes, beach coverups, and diet pills to the attendees to help them along.

But that's not what this is about -- it's about promoting fat as a lifestyle choice with little carveouts for 'victims' at the expense of the rest of the population which would also like to enjoy the beach on the hot weekends. That seems a bridge too far. It's promoting a special interest group, with society the bad guy, instead of that food on the fork.

The other problem is that it might attract perverts with fetishes for scantily clothed obese bodies and hidden cameras, which would be a pretty horrible experience for attendees if it happens. You know they are out there.

The Post says a lot of the big cities are doing it now, with Bellies Out Beach Day in Los Angeles, and Fat Friends Pool Party in Chicago. This isn't a positive trend. Fat people say they want equality with thin ones, but integration is the answer, not special interest politics.

Fat people should be left alone and leftist do-gooders for these kinds of projects should go back what they do best, which is saving the whales -- the real kind.

Image: Pixabay, via GetArchives // CC0 public domain