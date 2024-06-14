EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says it’s time we ‘put a price on carbon’

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (the “executive arm” of the European Union), says “if we want to keep global warming below the tipping point” then it’s about time we put a price on carbon emissions. Here’s this, shared to X a few days back:

EU chief von der Leyen: "And there's a way to cut emissions...Put a price on carbon. It is a market driven instrument and the message is very clear: You're polluting, you must pay a price. You want to avoid the payment, well then innovate and decarbonize. Carbon pricing nudges… pic.twitter.com/t1tt0xYlzX — Camus (@newstart_2024) June 10, 2024

(Now this video seems to be from November 2023, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that perhaps it was proposals like this that led to the overwhelming rebuke many leftist Eurocrats just suffered at the polls—to be clear, Ursula isn’t going anywhere just quite yet.)

Ursula suggests that implementing a carbon tax would force “heavy polluters” to pay a price, but who determines what a “heavy polluter” is? Big government bureaucrats? Since when has the government, or a bureaucrat for that matter, ever been a reliable litmus test of objectivity and fairness? These are the same types of people who insist I can afford to fork over 25% of the money I earn just in federal income tax, and tell me I still have enough to afford the very high price of quality food, and massive energy bills because they want to eliminate affordable energy. They’re either totally unaware, or just plain sadistic and murderous—I lean toward the latter.

But Ursula also said that if “you’re polluting” then you’re going to “pay a price,” which seems pretty unambiguous to me. (Yet, even in some alternate reality where the governing bodies simply taxed the “heavy polluting” industries and called it good, instead of slowly moving the needle like they always do, that cost would still reflect onto the consumer.)

Are you ready to pay for each breath you take? After all, when you exhale, out comes those pesky “polluting” emissions! Are you ready to pay for your children’s breathing? Your dog? Your gas stove, A/C unit, garden harvest, your computer? You could even be so impoverished and back in a state of nature, huddling over a fire for warmth, and that’s still a carbon tax right there.

This is all of course a notion evolved from a false premise: Carbon is not a pollutant, and joined with two oxygen molecules, it’s still not a pollutant. Carbon is a building block of life, which is why “they” see it as an enemy; the climate cult is a death cult after all.

What happens when you can’t afford the carbon bill anymore, because you’ve literally been taxed to the point of death? Are they going to jail us? Well, why would they, we’d still be emitting carbon—seems more likely that things would go more along the lines of the now-common saying, “You are the carbon they want to reduce.”

Image generated by AI.