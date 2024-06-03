Empathy and the Trump verdict

There is an indirect form of self-defense that is referred to as ‘in your shoes’. If you are being attacked and you fight back, that is merely self-defense. But if you see someone else being attacked, you can step ‘into their shoes’ and perform self-defense on their behalf. This, of course, requires empathy. You have to care about others on par as to how you care about yourself. We learned this legal defense in my CCW training where we studied case law for years.



When you see someone suffering, you intuitively see what could be one of your loved ones in your immediate circle likewise suffering. I changed after becoming a father. I see horrible videos almost daily on social media of people being attacked, killed, raped, or slaughtered. People pushing others into oncoming subway cars off concrete platforms, stabbings, maulings, etc. I feel these things viscerally, in my gut. Violence doesn’t just happen to me. It happens whenever someone else is unjustly attacked. I see my wife or sons or my own mother in those videos just as I would see a stranger. This is empathy. I guess I am naturally empathetic. I can never stop thinking about these things. It is always how I feel. It is also why cases of violent crimes are legally construed as suits against the perpetrator versus the people. Because we are all attacked when a member of society is attacked.



After watching the Trump verdicts this last week, there were some folks who were obviously as upset as I was, but I also saw and heard others who were cheering like this was some kind of sporting event and they were jumping off coffee tables, high fiving and rejoicing. The endless memes shared on social media condemning the orange man and celebrating his conviction.



It made me think what I now already knew; that the Democrat party base, the loyalists lack empathy. Their entire party reeks of a lack of empathy, which is what clinical diagnosticians would refer to as either one of three probabilities: 1) Sociopathy 2) Psychopathology or 3) Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

The danger here is that they don’t connect the dots, that this is really an attack on them. They don’t see it because they have an empathy deficit. They don’t see themselves in the shoes of a man who has been relentlessly attacked, slandered, harassed, and sued for absolutely no legal or sane reason and without justification. They also don’t seem bothered much by the fact that those same creatures that used lawfare against their political opponents 1) Could also use it against them and 2) That it is destroying both jurisprudence as well as the entire judicial system.



Now we could also conclude that this celebratory body we call the Democrat party base is also just dumb (they are) rather than emotional unstable or deranged, but it really is one and the same. There is not much distinction between being insolent and dumb or having a form of mind sickness. They work in concert together.



But what we can conclude is that the entire Democrat party relies on this army of emotionally damaged and unstable individuals as their reliable constituents. They are a party of psychopaths. A party who wants the destruction of this society. A party that wants to radically and fundamentally transform our nation into something resembling Haiti or the Congo. A society where might makes right, where life is brutish and short and where tempers that flare the most are rewarded. The Democrat party is a party of violence and force. It is fascistic and now has infected the entire election process itself and turned it into a stone mill for dictators. And one thing is for sure; dictators are definitely not empathetic. Not to anyone.

