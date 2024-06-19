Ecuadorian illegal alien is surprised to find he can't get away with rape in Queens, New York

An illegal alien from Ecuador, doing what many have been conditioned to think they can get away with, raped a 13-year-old in a Queens park in broad daylight in New York on June 13. There weren't any consequences for crossing the border illegally for him, nor were there any for the previous crimes he committed.

This time, though, he was in for a surprise when New Yorkers, none of them white, put up lookout posters, lay in wait for him, and then pounced when he turned up at a bodega, giving him the beatdown he needed until the cops came.

According to the New York Post:

A group of good Samaritans helped nab the 25-year-old Ecuadorean migrant wanted for the brutal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a Queens park — smacking him around and tying him up with a belt. Dramatic video and photos obtained by The Post shows the shirtless creep – later identified by police as Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi – cowering on the sidewalk early Tuesday as the angry mob pounds him and calls him out as “a rapist.” “Where are you going? Where are you going?” a woman is heard screaming in Spanish while clutching his hair. “He’s a rapist. He don’t care.” An illegal alien from Ecuador, doing what many illegals do, raped a 13-year-old in a Queens park in broad daylight in New York. This time, though, he was in for the surprise of his life when New Yorkers, none of them white, put out lookout posters, lay in wait for him, and then pounced when he turned up at a bodega, giving him the beatdown he needed until the cops came. According to the New York Post: A group of good Samaritans helped nab the 25-year-old Ecuadorean migrant wanted for the brutal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a Queens park — smacking him around and tying him up with a belt. Dramatic video and photos obtained by The Post shows the shirtless creep – later identified by police as Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi – cowering on the sidewalk early Tuesday as the angry mob pounds him and calls him out as “a rapist.” “Where are you going? Where are you going?” a woman is heard screaming in Spanish while clutching his hair. “He’s a rapist. He don’t care.”

It was an impressive show of community solidarity of the kind that keeps neighborhoods safe, this one in New York in a very New York-y way of doing such things. We often speak of small town America being full of this kind of social capital, but actually, New York has it, too, at least in the boroughs, stopping a child rapist is something the whole community agrees on, and so, the community prevailed. Oh, and as I said earlier, they weren't white. That's all the better because the leftists in the prosecutors' office would not dare prosecute locals of this kind, they'd have political problems if they did. They tried that on a poor Dominican clerk in the Bronx who shot a robber and found themselves in a world of trouble.

While we may criticize this as a double standard, and yes, it is a double standard, as we all know about the white Marine who defended the subway car from a menacing criminal, it's nevertheless a good thing that they probably won't touch this community for beating the criminal because each such incident builds a broader community standard about what is acceptable and what is not, and that has potential to affect all communities.

As a matter of fact, it isn't all that surprising that it happened this way in New York.

If I hadn't lived there myself, I wouldn't recognize it as I do.

Back in 1996 or so, I lived in Jersey City, New Jersey. I was out late in Manhattan and as I waited at the Port Authority Bus Terminal for a shuttle back over the river, I noticed a seedy punk eyeing me as I opened my backpack to take out my ticket. I got away from him but he got on the shuttle with me. I got off at my stop at JFK Boulevard and started walking down hill the house where I was staying. The freak got off and followed, too -- closely. I was wearing high heels. I pulled out my pepper spray. I didn't want to seem perturbed so I carried on when I should have run back onto that shuttle, but of course I didn't, the shuttle left, and then he lunged for me, grabbing my backpack. I didn't have time to spray him so I screamed like a banshee at midnight. I couldn't chase him well given my footwear.

But suddenly, the whole neighborhood came out and ran after him, grabbing him, pounding him, and giving him his beatdown. They got me my backpack back with its ripped straps along with everything in it and the cops came by and charged him with theft -- and resisting arrest, plus damage to my backpack which I made a claim on. Court followed though I don't know if this guy got jail or not. All the same, it was a satisfactory ending given the crime, and I was so grateful I lived in a neighborhood full of people like this, who'd come running out in their pajamas to stop a criminal in the act and give him some street justice, too, just in case the cops or prosecutors didn't do it the way it needed to be done.

So it was in Queens nearly 30 years later. The migrant who did this was here illegally, so the brutal rape never would have occurred had Joe Biden done his job to secure the border. The migrant had commited many crimes already, none with any consequences. It's probably not a surprise that he thought he could get away with raping a child and getting away with it. And the possibility remains that the prosecutor may fail to charge the creep, too, or let him out for the fortieth time. But he did get his moment of mortal terror, cowering under a car, beaten with his hair yanked and an angry woman asking him where the heck he thought he was going. That was a downpayment on justice. Let's hope there is real justice in this case that extends not just to the rapist but all the way up to Joe Biden.

Image: Twitter screen shot