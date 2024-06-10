Did Dobbs abort the Left's common sense?

Something happened on the day that Roe was replaced by Dobbs. I mean on the day that Justice Samuel Alito wrote that abortion decisions should be made by voters, not judges. Yes, something happened that day because the Left has not recovered. In fact, it's been a rage since.

The latest is the attack on Justice Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas. This is the story:

The Left wing attack on our traditional forms of constitutional democracy has had great success in abolishing cherished institutions like the secret ballot and same day voting. Emboldened by these wins, the Left has set its sights on eliminating judicial independence. Hate filled ethics attacks have been made on Justices Thomas and Alito. The Left is so mad about the overruling of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), the abortion rights case, that they are now trying to force the Supreme Court's two most principled and brilliant members into resigning or recusing themselves from participating in important cases about the 2020 and 2024 elections, which they have a constitutional duty to help decide. I wrote last winter on this blog that Justice Thomas's opinions show a steadfast devotion to the rule of law and are quite simply excellent on the merits. Not only is Justice Thomas incapable of being bribed, he is actually the best justice ever to serve on the Supreme Court in 234 years of American history. No one could read Justice Thomas's opinions and fail to be impressed by them. It is obvious on the face of things that Justice Thomas would never alter a word that he writes because of a gift from a friend. The Left's attack on Justice Alito is based on an objection to the Justice's wife flying the U.S. flag upside down -- a distress signal used by some but not by Justice Alito's wife -- after the events of January 6, 2021. Justice Alito's wife raised the American flag in response to a dispute with a quarrelsome neighbor.

So it's war on Alito and Thomas because they understand the role of the judiciary. Alito and Thomas know that they are judges not legislators. They call balls and strikes rather than change the strike zone to fit this or that mood.

In the name of abortion, the Left is bent on destroying whatever gets in its way. It's the kind of rage that we see on the streets, whether gays marching for Palestine or people burning police cars in the name of social justice.

My guess is that the Left knows that they can't win anything without friendly judges carrying their water. This is why they want to pack the court and fill it with judges who legislate with their opinions. It's not going to happen and that's why their rage burns on.

I'll say it again. Dobbs aborted the Left's common sense and they can't handle with having to persuade Americans through legislatures.

Image: Ted Eytan via Wikipedia