DHS internal report admits screening of illegal border crossers isn't what Mayorkas says it was

How many times has Joe Biden and all his minions assured the public that the millions of illegal border crossers they are allowing into the country are "carefully vetted"?

A new Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report says they were not.

But that didn't stop the Biden administration from gaslighting of the public.

In May 2023 we got this from a DHS spokesperson, according to NBC News:

After more than 11,000 migrants were caught crossing the southern border on Tuesday, the Biden administration is now preparing a memo that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the U.S. without court dates or the ability to track them, according to three sources familiar with the plans. ... A DHS spokesperson said the new policy will apply only to migrants who have been carefully vetted.

According to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, it always goes like this:

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has stated numerous times—publicly and before Congress—that “all non-citizen migrants are vetted before being released into the United States.”

Or from Mayorkas himself, like this:

Question: Yes, uh, Secretary, we have read that the Administration is considering releasing migrants after they're being carefully vetted. And we just have some teams in El Paso yesterday that observed some migrants being vetted for an hour and then afterwards being released with a permit to stay in the country for a year. I wonder how that process is being done and how secure you are all those all those vettings taking place on the border? Secretary Mayorkas: So, U.S. Customs and Border Protection screens and vets individuals whom we encounter. Individuals – the vast majority of individuals will be returned, those who do not qualify from Border Patrol stations or Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. We often, as has every administration, release individuals into immigration enforcement proceedings, and those individuals if they do not qualify for relief will be removed. We screen and vet individuals whom we encounter.

Now it comes out that actually, they don't, and what's more Mayorkas knew it.

According to a report from Fox News:

A concerning new report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General concluded that DHS has not been effectively screening and vetting non-citizens and asylum seekers entering the United States. The report, obtained by Fox News' Bill Melugin, showed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents can not access all federal data to complete thorough screening and vetting of those seeking entry into the U.S. The report stated that without capabilities to effectively screen and vet non-citizens, CBP is unable to conduct complete screening and vetting of all non-citizen travelers at air and land ports of entry. Additionally, the inspector general's office said that without a dedicated technology capability and resources to conduct interim screenings, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may not promptly identify asylum seekers with derogatory information who remain in the country for extended periods of time while awaiting an asylum decision.

That's why we are seeing illegal migrants rolling into in the country like this:

Let's not even get into the terror suspects (and spies) who got let into the country on Mayorkas's watch, such as these charmers:

Terror suspect from Tajikistan illegally crossed border into San Diego, was let in by officers: sources -New York Post, June 12, 2024

They're just lettin' them in, even though they know they haven't properly vetted them instead of sending them back across the border to, at a minimum, wait until they can vet them.

Mayorkas, of course, did know that vetting was inadequate and they were letting them in anyway, as his 2022 statement, done in that avuncular, silkily assuring way, suggests, as World Tribune reports:

As he was being grilled by Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that illegal immigrants who are released into the U.S. by Team Biden will “undoubtedly” commit crimes.

He also admitted that he had lost track of 42 terror-watchlist suspects his agency had allowed into the country.

Fox News, in its summary of the DHS watchdog report notes that five recommendations were issued regarding data access for Border Patrol with which to do vetting, as well as a section on continuous monitoring of these asylum "parolees" (which sounds pretty costly, actually, particularly since most will get their asylum cases thrown out as phony claims). No word on the costs added. There also was a section on handling "derogatory" information on alien criminals commiting crimes against Americans while claiming asylum -- apparently, every time they got a report, they ignored it.

The DHS says it signed off on the recommendations, but based on Mayorkas's leadership, more likely, Mayorkas's DHS will simply ignore them, claim they need more funds, and then wait for the next news cycle.

It's a valuable report to see for normal citizens, because the report is not a surprise -- all we have to do is read the newspapers for evidence that little or no vetting is being done and criminals and terrorists are rolling in, the cases of which seem to be accelerating in the number of outrages seen. Whole criminal gangs, after all, from Venezuela have been imported in and are operating their criminal enterprises here now. How'd that happen?

It should put Mayorkas on his backfoot for awhile, given the growing concern from the voters as to just what he has allowed in. While tech may be blamed for the lack of vetting, the big problem is policy. Letting anyone in who is unvetted is forbidden, or should be forbidden by law. Migrants who want in need to be told 'no' if resources are inadequate, not released with even less vetting than normal legal immigrants get. When Mayorkas spews blather about the immigration system being "broken," this is what is broken.

Image: KSAT12, via YouTube