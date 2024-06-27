Despite high-profile rapes, Democrats are no longer talking about ‘rape culture’

I’m old enough to remember when rape culture was a big leftist talking point. We never stopped hearing about what white men were doing to women on college campuses. However, now that we’re witnessing actual rape cultures pour across our Southern border and do their thing, the concept of “rape culture” is suddenly dead to the progressive Democrats.

Here’s just a very small sampling of the left’s horror about campus “rape culture”:

Even Joe Biden got into the act: “Vice President Joe Biden Op-Ed: It's On Us to Stop Campus Sexual Assault.”

It didn’t matter to any of those writers, whether at large publications or small, or in the White House, that there was no campus rape culture. It was a lie from start to finish.

But the notion of “rape culture” didn’t stop on the campus. The New York Times loves talking about “rape culture”:

The ever-green concept of “rape culture” is also present at the Washington Post:

March 2014: “Why we need to keep talking about ‘rape culture’”

June 2016: “Rape culture is a man problem. Why aren’t more men speaking up?”

September 2016: “My teen boys are blind to rape culture”

October 2016: “‘This is rape culture’: After Trump video, thousands of women share sexual assault stories”

January 2019: “Laurie Halse Anderson recommends five books to help talk about rape culture”

September 2019: “I’m recommitting to the way I talk about rape culture in the classroom. Here’s why.”

February 2020: “A middle school requires kids to dance with anyone who asks. One mom is fighting for her daughter’s right to say ‘no.’” [Apparently, the policy fosters “rape culture”]

And if you want taxpayer-funded rape culture reports, NPR has got you covered:

April 2014: “Brave Miss World Confronts Rape Culture and Encourages Victims to Speak Up”

August 2014: “The Power Of The Peer Group In Preventing Campus Rape”

November 2014: “Magazine Sheds Light On Allegations Of Rape Culture At UVA”

April 2018: An NPR resource on sexual assault including “rape culture”

July 2018: “Amber Tamblyn's New Novel Challenges Assumptions About Sexual Assault”

June 2021: “A Community Problem,” a podcast about “rape culture”

If you’re like me, you might have noticed something missing from all these rape culture reports: They are completely silent about the recently exposed rape culture in America originating with illegal aliens who come from countries that have actual rape cultures. Here are some of those reports:

August 2023: An illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman in New York.

August 2023: An illegal alien from El Salvador allegedly raped and killed Rachel Morin in Maryland.

August 2023: An illegal alien from Venezuela allegedly raped a woman in front of a three-year-old child in New York.

September 2023: An illegal alien from Guatemala allegedly raped a child in Boston.

October 2023: Four illegal aliens allegedly committed rapes in New York.

December 2023: An illegal alien from Mexico allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Tennessee.

February 2024: An illegal alien from Venezuela allegedly (and admittedly) raped and killed 22-year-old Laken Riley in Georgia.

May 2024: An illegal alien from Guatemala was charged with raping a woman in New Jersey.

June 2024: An illegal alien from Ecuador allegedly (and admittedly) raped a 13-year-old girl in New York City.

June 2024: Two illegal aliens from Venezuela allegedly (and admittedly) raped and killed 12-year-old Joceylyn Nungaray in Texas.

June 2024: An illegal alien from Turkey was accused of raping a teenage girl in New York.

You can find more about illegal aliens and rape simply by typing the words “migrant” and “rape” into your search engine of choice.

If you look at world rape statistics, there’s a stunning overlap between these accused rapists and their countries (or continents) of origin. Venezuela has a famously violent culture when it comes to women. So do the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador (although I bet Bukele’s criminal reforms are changing that), and Turkey.

In other words, thanks to Biden’s open border, violent sexual criminals from all over the world are self-importing to America’s happy sexual hunting grounds. They are truly bringing the rape culture to America.

What’s disgusting is that the same outlets that happily castigated American men for their “rape culture” are silent about Biden’s burgeoning “rape culture.” Instead, they’ve gone into “Republicans pounce” mode when reporting on some of the more high-profile cases, such as Laken Riley, Joceylyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin. The problem for the Democrats isn’t the illegal aliens’ rape culture. Instead, it’s the “Republicans are noticing” culture. This is sick and hypocritical. I hope voters are noticing.

Image (edited) by KamranAydinov

UPDATE: This horrifying story about an Iraqi rapist is not from America (it took place off the Italian coast), but it sure illustrates what rape culture really looks like.