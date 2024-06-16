Democrat policies are regressive, not progressive

Progressive Democrats, and there virtually no other kind anymore, are people who think they know better than you do how to run your own life.

Or, possibly worse yet, that other people know better than you do how to run your life.

This is the worst kind of slavery, mental and spiritual, though it could even be physical, as well. (Think pandemic lockdowns where many people weren’t allowed to keep working or leave their houses. Or even attend a loved one’s wedding or funeral.)

Democrats laughably claim that they want to protect “our democracy” from the evil MAGA Republicans, but nothing could be further from the truth. The United States isn’t a democracy, because the Founders knew that pure democracies always devolve into mobocracies.

In truth, Democrats only wish to protect their bureaucracy. Their own fiefdoms. And the Deep State. The Swamp. The unelected ideologues who are actually responsible for much of the legislation the rest of us have to live with — and under -- and who should be held accountable for the nonsensical, tyrannical effluvium they trowel out. But, good luck with that. (See also “unelected.”)

Many of today’s Democrats are evil. Or, at minimum, foster and promote evil, so explain to me the difference. For their part, the vast majority of establishment Republicans are spineless…or worse. If someone aids and abets, or at least continually and proactively compromises with evil … can they truthfully be called anything but…evil?

But, Eric, you’re taking this too far! This is nuts! Good versus evil, come on! Really?

The majority of Democrats purport to believe in abortion up until the moment of birth … or maybe a little while after. (“After birth abortion” isn’t the same as murder! Really, it isn’t! Swear!) They do not want to protect our borders, and they treat illegal aliens far better than American citizens. (Forget the 100,000 or so fentanyl deaths a year and the sex trafficking, etc., etc.) They sanction violent riots that result in burned out businesses, injuries, and death, and dub them “mostly peaceful,” while calling a bunch of unarmed citizens who paraded around and through “the People’s House” (because they truly believed their votes had been stolen from them and rendered moot) an “insurrection.” They withhold aid to the only actual democracy in the Middle East, a tiny nation of people who have been far more than “marginalized” for nearly their entire existence, and provide aid to the bloodthirsty terrorists who raped, murdered, beheaded, and otherwise tortured thousands of them this past Oct. 7. They tell Black African nations that they will withhold aid from them, unless they gleefully sign on to the radical LGBTQ agenda. They promote radical hormone treatments and genital mutilation for young boys and girls, even without parental notification. They disdain Genesis, creation, life—and laugh in the face of God, that “sky daddy” that so many ignorant straight white Christian troglodytes in flyover country worship. And they deliberately and sneeringly accuse their political opponents of being and doing what they are and do.

That is currently their primary political strategy, in fact. And it is repulsive.

Add all that up. Does it qualify as “evil?”

Progressive? No. Regressive. The United States was progressive in its belief in natural rights and limited government of, by, and for the people … under the rule of law, applied equally. This fundamentally transformed the nature of government. To fundamentally transform the nation now would be to revert to back to some form of authoritarianism.

That is the Democrats’ desire. And they are almost to their goal.

Image: Pexels // CC0 public domain