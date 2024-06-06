D-Day…past and future

On this hallowed date in 1944, 160,000 young British, Canadian, and American troops came ashore in Normandy to attempt the nearly impossible. Their mission was to secure the beaches, scale the cliffs, penetrate the Atlantic Wall, evict the Germans from their observation posts, gun batteries, and bunker networks…and, eventually, liberate the European continent from the throes of tyrannical fascism. Eleven months later, they had done just that.

Many—if not most—of us in the Land of the (formerly) Free now recognize another “D-Day” is needed. The events of this second D-Day will be centered around November 5, 2024. Success on this new D-Day will come not by guns and grenades, but by ballots and vigilance. Can we do the seemingly improbable? Can we save ourselves—and give hope to the world once more?

Can we liberate ourselves from the throes of a growing tyrannical Marxism?

Is it possible given the demographic changes to the U.S.? Is it possible given the feminization of our military? And the corruption of its leadership? Is it possible given the cultural climate, which is of infinitely greater concern—or should be—than the other “climate change” that allegedly worries progressives so? Is it possible given the corruption of virtually all the leaders of virtually all of the nation’s “alphabet agencies” and federal departments? Is it possible given the apparent corruption or lack of courage of nearly all those under them? Is it possible given the vast breadth and depth of the Deep State? Is it possible given the staggering ignorance, hypocrisy, and apathy of a large section of the American populace? Is it possible given the precipitous drop in Americans’ religious belief? Is it possible given the prevalence of mail-in voting with no real or enforced safeguards whatsoever? Is it possible given the fact that Americans’ votes are overwhelmingly counted by those who favor those currently comprising the ruling class?

Despite what you may have been hearing lately, it is assuredly not likely.

But, logically, it did not seem possible that the 160,000 young British, Canadians, and Americans who came ashore in Normandy on June 6, 1944 would succeed in getting off the beaches, scaling the cliffs, and defeating the entrenched Germans who held the high ground (physically though not morally).

As Lincoln so eloquently noted, the United States of America was conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Countless men and women have sacrificed—and died—to achieve and preserve those foundational principles.

We are now engaged in a great philosophical and spiritual contest, testing whether that nation or perhaps any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.

This D-Day will determine if we will liberate ourselves from the global elites’ mindset that fancies themselves superior to the rest of us—akin to the Aryan race—or, if, as FDR once stated, the date will “live in infamy.”

To paraphrase another great wartime leader, Winston Churchill: if we fail, we will almost certainly sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age. One made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science. (See also “Dr.” Fauci.)

