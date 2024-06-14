Clever people are using receipts to convince tip-dependent workers to vote for Trump

Last week, when campaigning in Las Vegas, Trump made an extraordinary promise to people who are in the service industry: No more taxes on tips. Now, clever people have figured out a way to make more service industry workers, especially in the restaurant business, aware of that promise. After all, when push comes to shove, most people will vote their pocketbooks.

I think this is a good idea in the long run because it does four things:

It frees those low-wage employees who don’t report their tips from the burden of criminal activity. Given the government’s immense and growing power and its recent Lavrentiy Beria approach to hunting down enemies of the state (“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime”), the less that people are turned into regulatory/statutory criminals, the better. It incentivizes super good service. If you get to keep all your tips for yourself, you will work harder and do better. It may finally reestablish the 15% tipping cap I grew up with. Most Americans are with me in hating the tip inflation that sees the new standard being upward of 20% per those helpful “tip calculations” on restaurant bills. It lowers taxes. I want to see taxes cut across the board, with the government taking less and spending less. This is a start.

As Trump knows, though, there’s a fifth reason for supporting this proposal. It brings in a whole new cohort of voters who are driven by the most basic economic calculation: Under Biden, they’ve had less money in their pockets; under Trump, they’ll have more. And for people who live from paycheck to paycheck, that’s a huge difference.

The problem, of course, is getting word to people. The mainstream media aren’t going to talk about this promise because it helps Trump.

I was delighted to see, though, that innovative people are working around the media and getting the message straight to those people who receive tips as part of their work:

This is a powerful message, and what a great way to share it. I understand that you don’t want to do it to your possibly Democrat hairdresser, who may leave you half bald the next time you show up for a cut, but when there won’t be painful repercussions, why not?

