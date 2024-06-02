CAL FIRE cancels all fire permits in San Diego County, but illegals are still building them

Illegal migrants bring in a lot of things with them as they cross into the U.S. They bring in trash and dump it on protected lands, and they bring in diseases thought long eradicated to spread into the U.S. Some smuggle contraband such as fentanyl to pay their smuggling fees. These things have all gotten some attention.

But one that hasn't is wildfires. As migrants cross into the U.S. illegally, often at night, they get cold and they build fires, without permits, creating a massive wildfire risk.

Amy Reichert has that story:

Reminder citizens @CALFIRESANDIEGO has suspended all burn permits as of Saturday, June 1. Meanwhile at the border today: pic.twitter.com/cHiXhWdVZK — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 1, 2024

Funny how these fires are mainly happening at the border instead of throughout the entire county where the hot, dry, conditions are the same, but fire regulations are taken seriously.

📍Boulevard, San Diego, CA - American side of the border now ablaze with illegal fires set by new illegal foreigners.



If you’re a California resident here are the requirements to light a fire:



“Once you've planned your burn and verified that your burn meets all local… pic.twitter.com/8sba6pBWeY — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) May 11, 2024

An ordinary citizen would get severely fined for doing such a thing, now that June is ushering in fire season, but nobody seems to be looking to fine the illegals.

According to the Daily Mail, in a story that ran on May 6, officials have been warning about it:

Officials in San Diego are sounding the alarm about another intended consequence of the border crisis- the threat of wildfires in Southern California that could easily burn thousands of acres. In recent months, migrants who illegally crossed the border through the Mexico-California boundary have been spotted setting fires for warmth and even cooking. Migrants entering the country east of San Diego through very remote areas often have to wait hours, even days for overwhelmed Border Patrol agents to pick them up.

And now the threat is here.

The CAL FIRE twitter site shows that the firefighters in the back country are dealing with one border fire after another. Here's one, which they just got out:

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Buttewig Canyon on the south slope of Otay Mountain. The fire is currently 15 - 20 acres in the United States and burning at a moderate rate of spread. #Border53Firehttps://t.co/zOxQXZBrVS pic.twitter.com/1E4HrXzaAC — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 2, 2024

There have been many more.

Bill Wells, who is running for Congress as a Republican noted that they're building their fires by power lines:

We have seen the devastation of fires in San Diego County, and now illegal immigrants are burning fires near major power lines, but the government looks the other way.https://t.co/VjagsVRz3O — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) May 6, 2024

So it seems just a matter of time for one of these fires to get out control and to start costing people their homes. As we all know from recent wildfires, it could be quite a big conflagration.

It's noteworthy that this is happening and nobody seems to be doing anything about the illegals building fires, let alone entering the U.S. illegally because insurance companies have certainly noticed: State Farm, Allstate, and Farmers have either pulled out of the California market based on the risk of wildfires because there is no way they can cover the cost once it happens.

According to Scripps News:

As thousands of California homes have been destroyed in recent years by climate change-fueled wildfires, insurance companies like Allstate, Farmers and State Farm have either stopped issuing new policies or stopped renewing old ones.

Climate? It's as plain as the CAL FIRE twitter feed that one of the great uncontrolled risks of wildfires is illegals, based on Joe Biden's open borders. And it screams double standard in matters of law. Californians get fined for building illegal fires, owing to the wildfire risk. Illegals get a pass. Californians pay sky high insurance rates owing to illegals' fires, or get their insurance cut off altogether, rendering their homes unsalable. Illegals pay nothing. Californians lose their homes to wildfires and once again, illegals pay nothing. One set of laws for everyone? Not in California.

