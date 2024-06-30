Boston to migrants: ‘Mi casa NO es tu casa’

Maybe they will soon call them “racistas,” but don’t bet on it. That terminology applies only to Republicans who believe in orderly immigration.

Anyway, up in Boston, reality is creeping, and “mi casa no es tu casa” (my home is not your home) is the way to go.

This is the story:

Migrant families will soon be banned from sleeping overnight at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday. Sleeping at the airport will be prohibited starting July 9. Instead, migrants staying at Logan will be offered a transfer to a controversial new safety-net site at an old prison in Norfolk. Staff at Logan will inform migrants of the new policy and help them get somewhere else “where they have family or another option for a safe place to say,” the state said. For months, dozens of families have been spending the night at the airport, and sources told WBZ’s I-Team that Massachusetts State Police are being paid overtime to help them. “We’ve never thought that Logan was an appropriate place for people to be staying overnight,” said Healey.

Indeed, it is not. An airport is for people flying in and out of Boston. Sleeping at an airport is a bad idea, even if your flight is delayed. It is an inconceivable option if the airport space turns into a homeless shelter.

So where are these people going to go? What other city is going to take them, or, frankly, what city can afford to receive them? What school district can take their children?

As we hear from Massachusetts, the state is sending people down to advise the migrants to skip Boston. This is the Bostonian version of “no hay más espacio,” or there is no space.

“No room in the inn” is replacing sanctuary city policies.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image via Pxhere.