Biden watched as his German Shepherd attacked and bit up Secret Service agents

What kind of a dog owner stands and watches as his animal attacks another person?

I think we already know. And one of them is Joe Biden, who drew this story from the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — President Biden repeatedly watched his German shepherd Commander attack Secret Service members, who wished each other a “safe shift” as the number of incidents mounted — with one exasperated workplace safety professional urging the use of a muzzle, agency records show. The number of dog attacks involving Commander, who the White House said in February was given away after more than two years of terrorizing professionals assigned to protect Biden, and former first dog Major, who was rehomed in 2021 after also attacking personnel; could top three dozen, the newly surfaced records suggest. The 81-year-old president reportedly accused a Secret Service member of lying about being attacked by Major during his first year in office, but was present for at least three separate attacks involving Commander, files released to Judicial Watch under Freedom of Information Act litigation show.

Did he show any empathy at the time? Did he try to stop the beast from inflicting harm on others? The records don't seem to show it. And this wasn't a little nip, these were blood-drawing bites and teeth ripping into clothing kinds of bites, the kinds of things attributed to some pit bull owners living in low places, which may or may not be fair, but most certainly can be said of Joe Biden.

Beyond irresponsible, it actually sounds sadistic. How could he just stand and watch as his dog savaged the brave men and women willing to take a bullet for him? Did he enjoy watching them take a dog bite for him as a proxy for it?

And again, what went on in that Biden househole that so many dogs have turned out to be vicious? In the past, the Bidens blamed the White House atmosphere, but that wouldn't explain why all his dogs mauled people, while previous dogs held by other presidents at the White House did not. Did President Obama's Portuguese Water Dog ever get accused of vicious attacks? This breed has a very powerful bite grip, but based on what's known, the dog was properly trained. Biden's dogs are basically feral with no training at all at a minimum and quite likely victims of abuse, which tends to lead to viciousness.

The Post piece has one outrageous detail after another, with attacks and blood and hospital visits by the agents, some 36 attacks by the last dog alone.

REPORT: President Biden watched his German Shepherd bite Secret Service agents multiple times as new documents reveal there were at least 36 total attacks.



Insane.



Commander is responsible for 3 dozen total attacks in about two years. To make matters worse, Biden accused… pic.twitter.com/3hqfrp7DWR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2024

Presidential immunity of some kind is protecting Biden from lawsuits for these attacks which have gotten other dog owners put in jail, and made him lackadaisical about attacks as they happen, until they reached the ears of the press. The dog should have been stopped after one bite, but Biden lacked that capacity for leadeship, 35 others followed.

There is talk that he distrusts the Secret Service and therefore enjoys seeing them suffer. If so, it would be in line with Biden's psychopathic smile at the news that President Trump was calling himself a "political prisoner" after Biden's directed lawfare against him. This guy has sadistic tendencies, and for that, needs to be out of office.

Image: U.S. Goverment image, via RawPixel // CC0 public domain