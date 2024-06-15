Biden scraps attendance at Ukraine peace summit, heads to Los Angeles to raise campaign funds -- and Sabo is waiting for him

For Joe Biden, it's panic hour.

That's why he scrapped attendance at a Ukraine goo-goo summit in Europe, to head on out to Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser instead:

According to Reuters:

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will attend a glitzy fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday with top Hollywood celebrities and former President Barack Obama that has raised $28 million, amid Democratic anxiety over opponent Donald Trump's growing fundraising clout. Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel will interview Biden and Obama and Hollywood celebrities George Clooney and Julia Roberts are guests, in the latest star-studded event Biden's campaign hopes shows strength and momentum despite Biden's low approval ratings and concerns about his age.

Nothing is more important than that fundraiser. Biden even changed U.S. foreign policy in order to oppose, not support, sanctions on the International Criminal Court for attempting to arrest U.S. ally Binyamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel after George Clooney made a phone call, saying it would affect his wife, who helped write the orders.

Clooney will be there to help raise funds, so favors repaid. Biden did Clooney 'a solid' so out comes the red carpet glamour and fawning.

That said, it's not all champagne and shark fin soup for this bunch, street artist Sabo has a little surprise for them:

All over the place, Sabo did his street art advising the public that these are clowns among us. Nothing will be nicer than the thought of Biden and entourage driving through these and knowing that millions of people are seeing the images. Surprise, Joe -- not even Los Angeles loves you.

It's wicked good fun, and couldn't come at a better time than now as Biden makes his entourage gumming up traffic across town. Breitbart has more here.

Image: Twitter screen shot