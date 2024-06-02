Biden's evil smirk and the left dancing like demons about Trump's punishment, their imaginations afire

By now, we’ve had a couple of days to absorb what happened in lower Manhattan on Thursday. Many of us were unsurprised at the verdict, but if you are like me, you are surprised at your reaction to it.

To be clear: I, like most capital-C conservatives, do not fall in love with my candidates. I regard them as dispensers of policy. That’s it. If I like their policy, their personal peccadilloes mean very little to me. They affect me only to the extent they may affect policy. So this isn’t a lament that one Donald John Trump got a railroading. It’s a lament that a former American president — albeit the most conservative of my lifetime (yes, more than Reagan), whom I’d like very much to win in November — was so clearly lawfared by the sitting president into facing over a hundred years in prison for … something.

We’re still not sure what the predicate crime to the expired misdemeanors was. It wasn’t even on the verdict form the jurors returned! We’ve got 34 expired misdemeanors which required a predicate crime in order to be alive again like Frankenstein’s monster and we’re left with a whole lot of thunder but absolutely no animating lightning!

How is this possible?

But putting that minor (bitter sarcasm) detail aside, the following video reactions to the verdict made me sick.

Physically nauseous.

This morning. I wasn’t this way yesterday. Thursday I was angry. Friday I was sad.

Today, Saturday, my stomach is turning at the heavy, pervasive evil we’ve seen emanating like a poisonous fog from the progressives on television — and I don’t even have cable!

I just get my news from on-line sources and clips and these two clips were everywhere the last 12 hours or so and dear me … I’m left mouth-agape again.

How can people not understand the GRAVITY of what’s happened here?

First up, the four-headed amoeba with one brain cell, the hosts of The View.

Host of The View Sunny Hostin says she spoke to someone from the Manhattan DA's office this morning and they're likely to recommend a 1 year prison sentence for Trump so he has to serve his sentence in Rikers Island



*Audience cheers*



Hard to even watch this. Truly sickening. pic.twitter.com/XFHkGlcb1o — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 1, 2024

Riker’s Island for an (ostensibly) white collar “crime”?

And they’re applauding this? There’s just no words. None.

And secondly, Joe Biden’s … smirk. He doesn’t even bother to fake it with a lie about it being a “somber day,” blah, blah, blah. We’re past faking it now, I guess.

You know evil when you see it.pic.twitter.com/nEa95oJDlY — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 31, 2024

Again, stomach-turning and honestly… I just have no words.

Fortunately, the Trump campaign knew what to do:

Trump campaign already out with an ad on Biden’s Creepy Smirk



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/pmjK94JokJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 31, 2024

I guess the only thing to do is congratulate the teachers' unions for producing half a country full of people who have absolutely no idea what the Constitution is or what it means to be an American and who have no healthy fear of government having too much power. And also to congratulate the garbage media for keeping that half and who knows how many more well-meaning Americans in the dark about what’s actually going on. It’s a one-two punch that made me feel sick this morning and well, misery loves company.

Have a nice weekend, my fellow Americans …

Image: Twitter screen shot