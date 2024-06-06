Biden makes a mess of D-Day commemoration

Sure as the sun comes up, Joe Biden is making a mess somewhere.

This time he was doing it with the world watching at the 80th D-Day commemoration, held today in Normandy, France.

In a piece headlined "Awkward Moment," the New York Post writes,

President Biden was spotted awkwardly fumbling for his seat as other dignitaries remained standing during a poignant D-Day commemoration ceremony in France on Thursday. The 81-year-old could be seen grasping for his chair in the middle of the stage in Normandy, France — despite his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron remaining upright beside him. The first lady quickly covered her mouth at the exact moment Biden appeared to hover over his chair. The commander in chief then froze awkwardly until the others took their seats, footage of the bizarre moment shows.

The video is here:

What exactly am I looking at here?

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">

This is what the Post was referring to when it noted that social meda characters were "wildly speculating" about what was happening:

President Biden just pooped himself. 

This is the exact same motion my toddler makes 

Too bad it was onstage at the D-Day Ceremony in Normandy

After that, Jill seemingly whispered something to the out-of-it president trying to sit down, and then slowly escorted him off stage, leaving the president of France to greet the American troops, which he did with grace and elan, looking quite presidential.

It appeared to be an off script moment, whatever it was that made him want to try to sit down on what looked like a non-existent chair, and then slowly be taken off the stage.

The Post noted that Biden made a speech too, focusing on financing Ukraine's war instead of speaking the bravery and courage of the men who came across the Atlantic to be there, which seemed like a political stump speech.

This stands in stark contrast to President Trump's stellar and inspiring D-Day message from Normandy five years earlier, which many have said was the finest speech of his presidency, praising the courage of the men who stormed the beach.

In a very public way, it came to show that Joe Biden is fading in his faculties and embarrassing America on the world stage, acting inappropriately at every step. He's been in politics long enough to know that you don't sit down for an occasion like that, nor do you leave your host to do the reception job when you are supposed to be part of it.

What's that guy doing there? As everyone could see, he needed to be off that stage fast. So it goes with his claim to the presidency, as well. Everything he does makes a mess and in the end, the American people are stuck with cleaning up after him.

Image: Twitter video screen shot



