Battle of Wits: Birds versus the Bidenites and bureaucrats

A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I noticed a tiny wren trying to build a nest on a gutter in the back of our house. The components of the nest kept falling down, so we thought she would pick another place, but she didn’t. In a short time she had built the nest upon which she now sits for long periods each day incubating and guarding her eggs.

According to internet wisdom, the wren will sit for 14 to 18 days until the babies are hatched. Then after the babies are born, the mom and dad will feed the babies for a few weeks before they go out on their own. What a unique concept, a two-parent male-female household, raising children.

Last night, we had a storm with strong winds, yet the mother sat on that nest through the storm. She had the brains and common sense to build the nest on the east side of the house under the soffit. The mom is up there this morning doing her job.

Contrast the brilliance and competence of this tiny bird with the Biden administration:

In 2021, they passed the trillion-plus-dollar slush fund for green pushers, which was surreptitiously named the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—in it, they allocated $7.5 billion to install 500,000 E.V. charging stations.

In three years they have somehow managed to install…less than ten. Companies and individuals have been installing E.V. charging stations for years, yet Mayor Pete says that the reason they have installed so few is because it is so hard. The incompetence of the Biden administration and bureaucrats is hard to overstate. Their solution is always to confiscate more money and issue more regulations, but they rarely succeed to accomplish anything other than making people around D.C. richer.

Think of this: The people who say that it is so hard to install E.V. stations say they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if we just hand over trillions of dollars to them and give up our quality of life. I have trouble understanding why anyone believes these green pushers. Have they lost their common sense and ability to think?

Anyone who believes they have the ability to control the climate with all its natural variables is a narcissist or a pure fraud. People should remember that Barack Obama said the sea levels would stop rising if he were elected. Of course he also falsely said that premiums would drop if Obamacare were passed.

Humans have survived and thrived throughout the history of warming and cooling periods that have always occurred cyclically and naturally. What we haven’t had to survive is greedy, historically incompetent, globalist politicians and bureaucrats who want to destroy our lives with massive taxes and regulations, who think they can override nature.

People should refrain from calling Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kerry, Al Gore, and other green pushers bird brains—it is disparaging towards birds. Tiny little birds are much more competent and productive than these people. They certainly have a lot more common sense.

It would be helpful if Democrat campaign workers posing as journalists asked questions and did research instead of just regurgitating Democrat talking points to push the radically destructive Democrat agenda. They are indoctrinating instead of teaching. Facts and results haven’t mattered to them for a long time, only power for Democrats, and that makes the media dangerous.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.