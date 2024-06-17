At CNN, the hysteria is ratcheting up as young blacks abandon Biden for Trump

Republicans were the party of abolition and the Civil Rights Act. Democrats were the party of slavery and Jim Crow. However, reflecting a trend that started under FDR, accelerated in the 1960s, and went into hyperdrive with Obama, blacks have been America’s most passionate Democrat voters. That may finally be changing. Biden, who’s proven to be America’s most consequential president in a bad way (having destroyed our economy, border, military, etc.), has done one useful thing: He seems to have broken the Democrat party’s stranglehold on the black vote.

Thomas Sowell has famously said that the Democrat party is utterly dependent on the black voting bloc:

It may be years before Republicans can again get a majority of the black vote. But Republicans don’t need to get a majority of the black vote. If they get 20 percent of the black vote, the Democrats are in trouble — and if they get 30 percent, the Democrats have had it in the general elections.

Democrats know this, and they’ve tried to hedge their bets. They began by importing large numbers of legal Hispanic immigrants and granting mass amnesty (through legislation) to the illegal ones, all of whom they believed would be reliable Democrat votes. That began to be a problem, though, when Hispanic values (family, faith, hard work, pro-life) crashed into modern progressive values (no family, no faith, hostility to work, unlimited abortion).

Faced with the growing disaffection of a once reliable voting bloc, Democrats have shifted to importing a new batch of Hispanics—people here illegally who cannot afford, ever, to allow a pro-border Republican into the White House. Currently, the Biden administration is working at speed, through election fraud and unconstitutional amnesties, to get these newly arrived illegal aliens into the voting pipeline, but the clock is running out for election 2024.

Black votes still matter to the Democrat party, which may explain the hysteria that CNN’s election analyst, Harry Enten, displays as he talks about Trump’s “careening towards a historic performance” with black voters:

‘I'm Like Speechless': CNN's Harry Enten Says Trump 'Careening Towards A Historic Performance' With Black Voters pic.twitter.com/aEKh3WPIDG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2024

Admittedly, Trump hasn’t yet gotten to the magic 20% mark and has a way to go to the 30% mark, but there are still a few months remaining in this campaign.

Democrats think Trump’s indictments and conviction are their ace in the hole, but they forget that blacks have long been deeply suspicious of the criminal justice system. Rather than seeing Trump as having received his just deserts, they know he’s now one of them.

Blacks for Trump are outside the Fulton County Jail.



The people see this charade for what it is. pic.twitter.com/diuO9ka9h0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 24, 2023

Trump is also breaking free of GOP paralysis and reaching out to blacks and other minorities. This is smart politics because the Biden economy is especially devastating to people at the lower end of the economic scale. (This may explain why, as Enten points out, young blacks are flocking to Trump.)

Lol this is funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rnydl9pC8w — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 16, 2024

Add in the fact that illegal aliens are horning in on black housing and jobs, and you have a voting bloc that’s ripe for the picking.

No wonder CNN is panicking. At the end of the day, election fraud may still seal the deal, however, so don’t get cocky. Vote and bring 10 friends with you because nothing is assured.

