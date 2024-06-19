Argentine’s Javier Milei on leftism’s failures and conservativism’s inevitable victory

In Europe, where the leftists never thought they would have to rig elections, the ordinary people just voted in droves for conservatives. In Argentina and El Salvador, two other places where election rigging seemed unnecessary, Javier Milei and Nayib Bukele won. While Europe, outside of Italy, hasn’t yet had a chance to put the new conservativism into action, Milei and Bukele show that law and order policies and fiscal conservativism make a huge difference. Indeed, in an awesome video, Milei explains exactly what that difference is.

I can’t figure out when Milei said those words, although the video you’re watching is one that Dave Rubin published only yesterday. I’ve transcribed Milei’s words, below, in case you don’t want to watch or are having problems reading the subtitles:

Milei: You can’t give sh*t leftards an inch. Interviewer: Can you define “sh*t leftist”? Milei: All collectivists. All kinds of collectivists. Interviewer: But why do you call them sh*t? Milei: Because they are sh*t? Interviewer: If you think different from them... Milei: They will kill you! This is the point. You can’t give leftists an inch. If you give them an inch, they will use it to destroy you. You can’t negotiate with leftards. You don’t negotiate with trash because they will end you. If they—the left—have a guy that beats his wife, if it’s one of them, he puts on the green scarf [meaning he’s pro-abortion] and yells about neoliberalism all the time, they hide it. If suddenly there’s a journalist that molests another journalist, they hide it. When it’s one of them, they hide. They hide all these aberrations. Now, if you are on the other side, they will ruin you. They’ll kill you. They will throw you everything [throw everything at you]. They don’t care if they ruin your whole life. Why? Only because you don’t think like them. And do you know what’s the good part in all of this? Because since to err is human, since everyone can be mistaken, they force us to be better. And since we are getting better than them, since we are crushing them in the cultural battle, we’re not only superior economically, we are superior morally, we are aesthetically superior, we’re better than they are at everything—and that triggers them. And since they can’t beat us with real arguments, they just use the repressive apparatus of the state, with loads of taxpayer money, to destroy us. And yet they’re still losing. They had to remove the blacklist. You understand? They’re losing!! They’re desperate. Sh*t leftist are losing the cultural battle! For the first time ever, they are cornered, those sh*t leftards!

Sure, Milei isn’t particularly elegant in how he expresses himself but—boy!—has he gotten results. It turns out that when you shrink a leftist government, not only do you have more individual liberty, but you also have better economic outcomes:

The inflation rate in Argentina has fallen for its 5th straight month:



25.5% when Milei took over. 4.2% now. pic.twitter.com/6UF52UnbYe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 14, 2024

I started this post by saying that in countries with free elections (e.g., paper ballots, instant vote counts, etc.), conservatives are winning. People in those countries are sick of government micromanagement, unlimited third-world (especially Muslim) immigration, and pro-criminal policies, so hey threw out the bums that visited those leftist horrors in them.

The outlying nations are Brazil and America, neither of which has had honest elections. In America, the 2020 election was rigged (and yes, mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, drop boxes, and uncleaned voter lists are all rigging), and leftists won. In Brazil, they imprisoned the conservative candidate, and leftists won.

Today, in America, Democrats are copying Brazil by trying to imprison the conservative candidate. It is currently unclear whether they will win.

We Americans are on the knife’s edge. We can go in the Milei direction and have incredible economic success. We can go in the Bukele direction and have incredible relief from rampant criminality. Or we can go toward the abyss out of which those countries dragged themselves and out of which Europe is also dragging itself. If we do so, we will watch the American dream collapse for generations to come, or perhaps forever.

Don’t be complacent in the fall. The only choices are Biden and the end of America as we know it or Trump and the hope of an American renaissance. There is no third option, regardless of whether you wish there was. Vote like your and your children’s lives depend on it, and make sure ten of your friends vote, too. And then, when Trump wins, I just hope he’s been paying attention to Milei and Bukele.

Image: Javier Milei (cropped). YouTube screen grab.