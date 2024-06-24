AOC goes bonkers at Bronx Bowman rally, breaking out into black English

Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going off the deep end?



Sure seems like it, given her manic campaign appearance before a New York City crowd on behalf of beleaguered pro-Hamas congressman Jamaal Bowman, who's running for reelection, following a string of disgraceful incidents in Congress, such as being caught pulling a fire alarm in an apparent bid to disrupt Congressional proceedings.

Oh watch out, AOC is a gangsta now 🤪

pic.twitter.com/v1QMs065aX — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 22, 2024

NEW: AOC goes on screaming rant and knocks over her mic while talking about taking “this country back” as Cardi B music blasts in the background.



Someone may need to do a wellness check on this woman.



The footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY shows AOC campaigning for… pic.twitter.com/4BLJFImH8D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2024

Her mania can be seen here, too:

These fact AOC walks onstage like this and doesn’t get thrown out office is why America is viewed as a joke internationally. pic.twitter.com/sRAxN4K38m — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 22, 2024

She not only got out of control, bouncing up and down and waving her arms, she fell into speaking black English, complete with 'yalls' and other words and phrases that Democrats think will appeal to blacks in front of black audiences. Hillary Clinton did this, Kamala Harris did this, and so did many others.

None of them has any sort of down-home black background, it's pure cosplay for them. AOC herself comes from a middle to upper middle class background being raised mostly in Westchester County just north of the Bronx, but that's what she and the rest of them do, they cosplay, which in their cases comes off as June Cleaver doing black English, as actress Barbara Billingsley did in the satirical movie 'Airplane.'

In the 1980 movie "Airplane", Barbara Billingsley was handed a script that told her to speak jive. Not knowing how to speak jive, she went to lunch with the two actors in the scene, Al White and Norman Alexander Gibbs to learn. The three of them improvised the whole scene. pic.twitter.com/NCrgdFMNq1 — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) May 15, 2024

Here's what looks like a more rehearsed and controlled ad:

We got 3 days till election day!



It’s time to fight back against AIPAC and their megadonors. We need you making calls, knocking doors, texting your friends & doing everything you can to make sure the people’s voice is heard!



Join me and my sister @AOC : https://t.co/xWyzGmzwII pic.twitter.com/3lxZrPDHGZ — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 22, 2024

Here's Bowman's obscenity filled rant to the same audience:

The level of profanity here is so shocking as to be unbecoming of a Member of Congress.



There is nothing in Jamaal Bowman’s unhinged tirade that remotely resembles the decency of the people I know and represent in the South Bronx. pic.twitter.com/IZZtgyffTv — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 23, 2024

Now the mania can probably be explained away as a sort of over-enthusiasm, either real or contrived on behalf of her extremist candidate. We have seen this at times on both sides of the aisles. On the left, we have seen AOC's squad ally, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, do the crazy act, too.

But what's most obnoxious is the black argot, a lingo they slap on in front of a black audience and then take off when they return to their regular lives. It's phony, it's racist, it's patronizing, and it's inauthentic.

It's certainly something President Trump has never done, consistently using his Queens accent in front of black, white, Southern, Latino, California, and other audiences, no matter how they may speak. He certainly didn't in his decorous and peaceful rally in the South Bronx a few weeks ago. He doesn't go into an imitation mode in order to 'connect' with them, he connects with them on ideas.

Democrats, though, connect on identity, culturally appropriated if necessary to them, which is why they whip out the black accents.

Why anyone would vote for these phonies is beyond me. You'd think at least some of them would be offended.

