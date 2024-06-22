Andrew Cuomo attacks anti-Trump lawfare and Biden’s immigrant policies and campaign.

Andrew Cuomo was riding high as New York’s Attorney General and, later, New York’s governor until his own party “Me-tooed” him right out of office. That last experience seems to have removed the rose color from his glasses when he looks at the Democrat party (which is still his political party). That’s why, when he appeared on Bill Maher’s show, he attacked the so-called ‘hush money’ trial and lambasted both Biden’s immigration policies and his campaign. Too little, too late, of course, but it was still good to hear and nice to see the reprehensible Adam Kinzinger sitting there as glumly as a child who just lost all privileges.

I have nothing good to say about Andrew Cuomo. He’s a hard leftist who, during his tenure as New York’s governor, supported same-sex marriage, abortion, gun control, recreational marijuana, decommissioning (green) nuclear power, increasing taxes, raising the minimum wage, and any other leftist policies that came his way.

Cuomo’s COVID policy was to send elderly people diagnosed with COVID into nursing homes filled with the only population that was genuinely vulnerable to COVID. Eventually, because his COVID record was a blot on the Democrat party, his inner circle was able to peel back his faux feminism to reveal a sexual predator. (It’s funny how often that happens with Democrats.) With that revelation, he was gone, after Joe Biden himself demanded his resignation.

Still, while Cuomo is a moral vacuum, he’s not stupid. He’s also no longer slavishly in love with the Democrat party, which has “done him wrong,” although he still clearly embraces Democrat values.

And that’s how you find Cuomo on Bill Maher’s show lambasting the stupidity and illegality of the recent Trump trial in Manhattan, which not only sent Trump’s fundraising into the stratosphere but also exposed to ordinary Americans the fact that Democrat-run judicial systems are corrupt. (And please enjoy the look on Adam Kinzinger’s face as you watch.)

Crowd Goes Dead Silent as Bill Maher Realizes “Hush Money” Trial Was a BIG MISTAKE



BILL MAHER: “The trial in New York, the one he [Trump] got convicted for, was the greatest fundraising bonanza ever. He was lagging behind Biden, and now he's pulled quite a bit ahead. That trial… pic.twitter.com/lATiJBVaj0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 22, 2024

Cuomo wasn’t done, though, with ripping the Democrats. Looking at Biden’s hugely unpopular immigration policies, Cuomo castigated Biden (the man who pushed him out of office), Governor Hochul (who took his governor’s chair before it had even cooled down), and New York Mayor Adams:

Andrew Cuomo goes scorched Earth on failed Democrat immigration policies:

"His [Biden] immigration policy was a mistake. How you do it makes all the difference in the world. To just open the borders with no plan, you don't know where they go, you don't know who's going to pay for… pic.twitter.com/yz8XsUjtKT — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 22, 2024

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Cuomo opposes illegal immigration, of course. He just opposes it when it’s poorly conducted.

Lastly, just to twist the shiv a little more into Biden’s desiccated body, Cuomo attacked Biden’s campaign for failing to get Biden out there to “put...to rest” concerns about Biden’s cognitive ability—knowing full well that the campaign cannot put Biden out there because the more you see of Biden, the more you know he has no cognitive ability anymore:

You could hear a pin drop as Andrew Cuomo criticizes the Biden campaign for hiding Joe Biden from the cognitive decline question:

Bill Maher: "Is he running a good campaign? What would you do to run it better?"

Cuomo: "I don't think he's running an especially good campaign,… pic.twitter.com/vJm1aYRYYU — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 22, 2024

Every one of Cuomo’s observations is correct. He’s a loathsome man but a smart one, and he sees which way the wind is blowing.

