Alvin Bragg drops all charges against Columbia's pro-Hamas vandals who took custodians hostage

One thing most people can agree on is that you don't trash university buildings, and you don't take custodians hostage.

But Alvin Bragg is not like most people. While he spent millions prosecuting President Trump on charges of his own invention and pontificated about the law applying equally to everyone, he kind of had other ideas about Jew-hating pro-Hamas vandals who took over a building at Columbia University this past spring, trashed it with thousands of dollars of property damage, and took three custodians hostage.

According to the New York Post:

Nearly all the protesters charged with storming and occupying Columbia University’s campus during heated anti-Israel demonstrations won’t face criminal charges, Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday — drawing outrage from law enforcement and Jewish advocates. District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office dismissed cases against 31 of 46 people charged with trespassing in the Ivy League school’s Hamilton Hall after a dramatic April 30 NYPD raid rounded up protesters on the Morningside Heights campus. Prosecutors largely cited lack of evidence, such as security video footage, that could tie the students or staff to the building takeover for leaving them free and clear without even a slap on the wrist. The dismissals quickly drew fury from rank-and-file NYPD officers, higher education officials and Jewish leaders who spoke with The Post.

What they did was a crime. They left hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage and disrupted university operations, dragging the university's name through the mud. Many were not even students: At least one was a Cuban-trained operative trying to act out the glory days of Fidel Castro as best he could. Another was a 40-plus-year old trust fund baby living off dad's money in Brooklyn and incapable of getting into Columbia except by invading a building. These people were beyond losers.

Yet somehow Bragg refused to charge them, saying he couldn't quite see through their masks as they preened around in checked keffiyehs, so no way to prove they were there. The cops know who they were and can read social media posts, but somehow, Bragg cannot.

Obviously, this is as political a move as any he's done against President Trump. Have the correctly leftist politics and Bragg couldn't prosecute you if he wanted to, he will always find a reason not to. Have the wrong politics, and you'll get hit with 41 felonies, no matter how invented the case or how creative the interpretation of the law.

This is plainly a double standard of justice, and clearly politicized prosecution or non-prosecution. The case against these creeps was airtight, yet Bragg, unlike, say, Princeton, which expelled its pro-Hamas protestors, won't prosecute. He only prosecutes Republicans when he can find them and in New York, he has to look hard.

Any questions as to why businesses are leaving New York?

Image: NYC Mayor's Office, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0