A Slate writer gaslights about the allegedly great Biden economy

Zachary Carter, writing for hard-left Slate, has issued his verdict on the economy: It’s great. Wholly contrary to popular belief, he assures us, “Inflation Is Not Destroying Joe Biden.” So why can’t the rest of America see it? ’Tis a mystery to be solved, and he buries us under “data” to make his point. Ultimately, his piece is a primal scream of horror that Americans insist on believing the realities of their wallets over the cherry-picked data in his analysis.

First, Carter first declares that inflation os a thing of the past. “According to the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, prices rose just 2.7 percent between April of 2023 and April of 2024.”

The problem with the Fed is that its “core” inflation number excludes the cost of food, housing, and energy – the things that average Americans spend the vast majority of their income purchasing. When those numbers are added in, things change:

Jason De Sena Trennert of Strategas Research Partners constructed a Common Man Inflation index of items that people must buy regularly—food, energy, shelter, clothing, utilities and insurance. Nothing discretionary is included. In April, Common Man CPI grew at 3.8% year on year, higher than headline CPI for the ninth consecutive month. Common Man CPI so defined has topped headline inflation in 34 of the 40 months of the Biden administration to date.

Second, inflation is cumulative. Prices that rose with Biden’s double digit inflation are now baked into the cake and don’t decline merely because inflation slows month to month:

Eggs are up 49.3%.

Gas is up 47.8%.

Peanut butter is up 40.1%.

Crackers are up 38.2%.

Flour is up 33.5%.

Butter/margarine is up 32%.

Salad dressing is up 30.6%.

Baby food is up 30.5%.

Sugar is up 29.1%.

Frozen vegetables are up 28.2%.

Bakery products are up 26.7%.

Soups are up… — GOP (@GOP) April 10, 2024

Fast food price increases since Joe Biden came into office. It isn’t your imagination, fast food is insanely more expensive than it used to be. This is Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/m2ZFDOAgX4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2024

Third, Carter sees inflation in primary consumer goods as unimportant because other presidents, despite similar inflationary price rises, were seen as far better on the economy than Biden. For instance, he points to Ronald Reagan. Prices rose 17% during his first three years in office.

What Carter ignores about Reagan’s economy is that real wealth was expanding as the economy expanded. Thanks to economic expansion, tax cuts, and job growth, the net worth of families earning between $20,000 and $50,000 increased by 27%, far exceeding inflation. None of that is happening under Biden. Indeed, it is the opposite.

The WSJ recently compared the Trump and Biden presidencies on the stock market and household wealth to measure the economy’s health. The two administrations were roughly equal in market performance but they were as different as night and day when it came to household wealth.

Thus, with no adjustment for inflation, Biden has “overseen a 19 percent increase in total household net worth compared to the 23 percent growth experienced in the first three years of the Trump administration.” However, once you factor in inflation, though, and all of Biden’s gains prove illusory:

These are two charts that the Democrats don't want you to see.



WSJ: "Adjusted for inflation, net worth was up just 0.7% through Biden’s first three years, compared with 16% through Trump’s first three years."



President Biden's agenda has destroyed the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/92ML7SocFT — Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) May 20, 2024

After several other similarly misguided arguments, Carter finally settled on one possible cause of discontent: increased housing costs.

My best guess is that housing is a significant part of it. Housing has been unusually expensive since the pandemic due to two mass moving events—city people running to the country, then running back to the city.

However, it appears that Carter does not believe that either inflation or uncontrolled illegal immigration (which wreaks havoc with housing in minority communities) plays any role in housing costs. On that note, let’s conclude with the only person who has proven herself more clueless than Zachary Carter:

Kamala says "getting under control of the housing price, both in terms of affordability to be able to buy a house and rent," wouldn't come until a "second term."



The median monthly housing payment is up 23%+ from just two years ago. Rent is up 20%+ since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/DpEB4PG0pa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2024

