A New York City travel warning for Jews

It is time for Jews to avoid visiting or traveling to the City of New York if they aren’t from the area. Do not visit -- and those who must should do so with absolute caution. Jews in NYC are scared and intimidated and do not feel safe.

Consider this a travel warning for Jews to avoid New York City.

Jews are beaten and intimidated daily in New York City with impunity. Jews change their names on ride-share apps, so they won’t be recognized as Jews, many have taken down their mezuzahs and hide Stars of David as Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have turned a blind eye.

Simply, New York Jews are scared and unprotected.

This past Monday took the cake in terms of creating an unsafe environment. Pro Hamas demonstrators chanted “Long live the Intifada” while holding signs reading “Long live October 7th,” violently setting off smoke bombs in front of the exhibit that memorializes the murder and rape victims of the Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival. While carrying a flag of Hezb’allah, an illegal terrorist organization, this violent mob with covered faces, lighting flares and fires, taunted survivors of the October 7th massacre and yelled “Resistance is Justified.” Jews were locked inside a building by the NYPD to “protect” them.

Make no mistake -- what happened last night is the equivalent of a pro-Al Qaeda riot occurring outside the 9/11 memorial, or even occurring outside "the pile" eight months after the towers fell. That would not have been condoned. KKK marches in the middle of black areas would not be permitted.

What would the reaction of the mayor and governor be if blacks were locked inside a building due to a violent white mob?

The NYPD watched and did nothing. Mayor Adams makes speeches about bringing home the hostages -- something he has zero control over -- and leaves Jews in the streets of NYC in danger. Mr. Mayor, we don’t care about your speeches about bringing home the hostages -- we want you to protect the Jews in NYC.

We are not safe.

On a daily basis, masked pro-Hamas protestors block the streets and intimidate Jews and Americans. Nearly every day we see Jews being beaten with no comeback.

As Columbia Professor Shai Davidai said in response:

“When you do nothing to oppose terror you help it proliferate. All of the blame is on Mayor Eric Adams. This Anti-Semitism is unacceptable. We do not need words. We need action. When Jews are killed in the streets of NYC it is because of you Eric Adams.”

The carnage of Columbia University has been seen by the world with pro-rape, pro-murder Hamas supporters making the area unsafe for Jews. The Orthodox Rabbi at Columbia/Barnard sent a WhatsApp message to hundreds of students recommending that they go home. Washington Square Park is the scene nearly every day of protests calling for genocide against the Jews.

It’s not just Jews who are unsafe, due to the bail reform laws which see criminals getting out of jail with no punishment within a few hours.

New York City is a fragment of itself -- abandoned stores and empty streets. The city that used to never sleep is in a slumber. Many are rightfully afraid to walk the streets due to crime -- and many have left. More Jews will leave as this conduct continues.

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams are complicit in allowing pro-Hamas mobs to dominate the streets. From Columbia University to NYU, from store fronts to the Nova Festival, Jews are intimidated and unsafe in NYC.

As a native New Yorker, an American Israeli familiar with New York City and our elected officials, it is time to declare a travel warning for Jews to avoid New York City. Do not come visit unless you absolutely must. It is not safe.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author.

Image: JonySniuk