Women-being-denied-healthcare narrative comes true…but not in the way the pro-aborts said it would

In the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal, abortion as a political issue was thrown back to the states, and the abortion cartel—comprised of the industry itself, politicians, activists, and media pundits alike—swore that legislation largely banning or even limiting the practice would result in women being denied “crucial” healthcare.

Now, since there are no medical circumstance that necessitate you killing an unborn child—complications may force early delivery, ectopic pregnancies require close monitoring but not murder, and birth defects or terminal diagnoses do not justify ending an innocent child’s life—I disagree with the idea that anyone could ever need a “life-saving” abortion, but I digress.

Nonetheless, this cartel assured us that because of government tyranny, women wouldn’t get the healthcare they so desperately needed…and in a strange turn of events, this reality is currently unfolding, but not how these pro-aborts promised it would.

According to a report by McKenna Snow at LifeNews today, two women who were convicted of FACE violations for blocking access to the infamous Washington Surgi-Clinic have been denied “crucial healthcare” while incarcerated by Joe Biden’s federal agencies. Here are the details:

Pro-Life Women Denied Crucial Medical Care After Biden Puts Them in Prison Pro-life advocates Jean Marshall, 74, and Heather Idoni, 59, along with several other advocates, were convicted of violating the controversial Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for blocking access to a notorious late-term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. On May 15, Marshall was sentenced to two years in prison, plus three years of supervised release. Idoni will be sentenced on May 21. They have both already spent nine months at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virginia, while awaiting their sentences. According to a May 16 news release from [Representative] Smith’s office, the letter to the BOP and USMS Directors was penned in light of reports that ‘Marshall was denied hip surgery despite excruciating hip pain and two visits to the emergency room since her incarceration.’

Now if you recall, Washington Surgi-Clinic is the office of Cesare Santangelo, or this guy:

Dr. Cesare Santangelo, the notoriously known abortionist in DC who killed the Justice for the Five babies, admits on camera he would not give life saving treatment to babies born alive before he could get to terminating them.



Spread his name and lock up the butcher of DC 🤮 pic.twitter.com/3dFNukJjM2 — Survivors (@TheSurvivors_US) December 30, 2023

He’s also the man responsible for butchering the children whose bodies were recovered after they were intercepted by an anti-abortion activist group en route to a “renewable waste facility” to be incinerated. See Rep. Anna Paulina Luna speak to Santangelo’s crimes below:

One of the most egregious crimes occurred in D.C. without any oversight.



Look at these pictures. Some of these babies were born alive.@councilofdc agreed Dr. Santangelo’s medical license must be revoked. pic.twitter.com/rdwdTkFNIE — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 29, 2023

Snow also reported this:

Idoni, who has diabetes and recently suffered a stroke while in prison, according to the news release, ‘says she has suffered gross medical neglect while incarcerated, including denial of essential prescription medication that has raised suspicions her medical records could have been falsified by jail staff.’

As it turns out, being anti-abortion is more of a death sentence than not being able to freely kill your baby—but considering that pro-murder psychopaths are the ones in charge, this is hardly surprising.

Image generated by AI.