With illegals rolling in through the surf, City of San Diego decides to crack down on ... beach yoga

The other day, I noted that illegals are getting bolder as they roll into San Diego, jetting in from organized-crime-sponsored speedboats onto San Diego's crowded beaches in broad daylight now. Running through the beach towels, sunblock, beach balls, and cold drink coolers of the beachgoers at Ocean Beach, they aren't even trying to hide it.

These are not Asylum seekers folks.

But don't think the city doesn't have its priorities as these illegals roll in.

According to Fox 5:

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Three yoga instructors in San Diego are expressing concern over the city’s recent ban of their free beachside yoga classes, which have been a tradition for over a decade. According to Danielle Macgregor, one of the affected instructors, the city’s enforcement of the ban involved the use of large trucks to block their yoga classes, a measure she deems excessive. In response to the ban, the yoga community is mobilizing efforts to regain access to their beachside practice. Laura Monk, another affected instructor, highlighted that the ban extends beyond yoga, affecting other group activities such as recovery support groups and family gatherings in public parks. The City of San Diego, through its Parks and Recreation Department, justifies the ban as part of updated ordinances regulating beach activities, with Rangers now enforcing the prohibition on group yoga sessions at Sunset Cliffs.

The City of San Diego is cracking down on free beach yoga classes.



The city says the classes need a permit, which are only available at some parks.



The city of San Diego bans free beach yoga but looks the other way as hundreds enter illegally on our coast.



California is a sanctuary state. Call our governor and let him know your feelings about how this effects the rest of the nation.

Reality calling San Diego.

These women are barred from practicing yoga on San Diego's beaches.

Normally when you ban something, it's some kind of public nuisance. I've lived here for years and have never -- even once -- heard about these beach yoga classes being any kind of public nuisance. It's just a bunch of old ladies doing their sun signs and downward dogs their health and enjoying the scenery while they are at it.

Ostensibly, the beach yoga sessions (I doubt they are really classes with diplomas handed out) have now been classified as 'vendors' and thus, are required to hold purchased permits ... for certain areas, none of which include Sunset Cliffs, which is walking distance from Ocean Beach where the illegals are landing

They just wanted to shut the whole thing down because someone (who pays a lot of taxes to the city), was enjoying herself. Or quite possibly, some kind of yoga lobby paid some pol to write a regulation against these free classes, the better to rope them into pay classes indoors instead.

But all of that is neither here, nor there. The bottom line is, they've got a literal foreign invasion going on on these beaches from unvetted military-aged young men whose voyages are being financed by Mexican cartels. Indead of going after the foreign military-aged young men literally invading the U.S., they're going after old ladies doing warrior poses. They are rolling in, nobody's doing anything about it, they are not here legally, they are not asylum seekers, but they are getting in and disturbing the peace to do it. They are unvetted, they may be armed, they may have drugs, they may be involved with human slavery, and there hasn't been even a hint of a response from the City, no blasts at Joe Biden and his open borders, no press conferences with Border Patrol agents at their side, no calls to stop it, nothing. They also have a second beach problem from abroad with Mexico polluting the south County's beaches with raw untreated sewage, rendering it unswimmable. Nobody doing much about that too, except hold press conferences saying the problem is being solved but will "take time."

But when it comes to beach yoga, they've got the lawmen at the ready and they're swooping down.

They like to call Los Angeles 'la la land' but this is what la la land looks like. They lower the boom on beach yoga just as another boatload of illegals goes running on by.

