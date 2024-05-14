Will soaring inflation be the death knell for Biden’s reelection hopes?

James Carville pithily summed up one of the key concepts that got Bill Clinton into the White House in 1992 (in addition to the damage done to George H. W. Bush by Ross Perot’s third-party candidacy): “It’s the economy, stupid.” Joe Biden may well discover that, “It was the economy, stupid,” is the epitaph carved into the tombstone of his one-term presidency. Inflation is surging again, and no amount of lies from Joe Biden will change that.

Biden is vaguely aware that inflation is an issue in this presidential election. To address it, he’s offered lies and sheer fantasy. In this selection of short videos from recent speeches and news reports, you see that everything Biden says about the economy is untrue:

BIDEN: "The point here is we're lowering costs!"



(Overall prices are up 19.4% since Biden took office — and inflation is accelerating yet again) pic.twitter.com/nGI2X3tJzh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2024

ABC FACT CHECK: Inflation was actually 1.4% when Biden took office — NOT "9%," like the chronic liar claimed in an interview pic.twitter.com/8PLONoVaC4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2024

REPORTER: "People are spending more on food and groceries than they have at any time in the past 30 years."



BIDEN: "If you take a look at what people have, they have the money to spend!" pic.twitter.com/NfEskLUMyw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 9, 2024

It’s not just that things got bad under Biden, though. It’s that they’re still getting bad...and doing so very fast:

A key gauge of inflation surged by much more than expected in April, confirming that the pace of inflation has accelerated. The producer price index for final demand, which measures the prices paid to U.S. businesses for their goods and services, rose by 2.2 percent in April, the Department of Labor said Thursday. Compared with a year ago, the index is up 2.2 percent, the largest increase in a year. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent gain in April compared with March and a 2.2 percent gain year-over-year.

America has extraordinary resources, whether one looks at its natural bounty, business infrastructure, or human potential. However, even the richest country can be brought to its knees when the government (whether federal or state) and corporate America do exceptionally stupid things, such as:

Destroy the supply chain.

Shut down businesses.

Print money.

End the tariffs that Trump placed on China, which uses its taxpayer funds and industrial espionage to undercut the American manufacturing sector (although Biden is now back-peddling from that one).

Bring in millions of unskilled illegal aliens who don’t work but do take.

Funnel American arms and money into Ukraine to support a war that confers no benefit on America.

Pour millions of taxpayer dollars into studies about transgender prostitutes in foreign countries or whatever madness our government currently funds.

Abandon meritocracy in favor of race, sex, and sexuality.

Impose endless regulations that violate the Constitution’s mandate that only the legislature can enact laws and stifle businesses.

Raise taxes.

Facilitate crime, which destroys small neighborhood businesses and renders formerly vibrant downtown areas unusable. For example, Downtown San Francisco, once a dynamic hub, had a record-breaking 36.6% vacancy rate in the first quarter of 2024. The coming commercial real estate crash will make the housing market crash of 2008 look inconsequential.

People are struggling badly thanks to all these misbegotten policies, all of which have the Democrat party at their back.

As Biden obsessively focuses on Israel—a telling thing because antisemites always obsessively focus on the Jews—the economy is getting worse and worse. At a certain point (God forbid), it’s going to go into the kind of tailspin from which there is no recovery or at least no immediate recovery.

The modern Democrat party is no longer a political entity; it’s a cult. And cults don’t behave rationally. Instead, when things don’t go their way, they commit suicide, as Jim Jones and his followers and the Heaven’s Gate people did. What’s worrisome is that when the Democrat cult swallows the Kool-Aid, it risks taking everything down with it.

