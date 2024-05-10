What’s Katherine hiding from?

The N in NPR stands for National. I guess that Katherine Maher, CEO, does not know that because the leftist lady boss is avoiding a date with the “National” Congress. It would be like a corporate CEO avoiding a meeting with the shareholders who own a portion of the company. In the case of NPR, it’s the Congress that votes for the funding that keeps the network going. They have a duty to ask questions and Miss Maher has a responsibility to answer them. I think that they call it oversight.

This is the story:

Where the heck is Katherine Maher?

The NPR CEO has not made a single public appearance since April 9, when The Free Press published a bombshell exposé by Uri Berliner, a 25-year veteran at the network, alleging ideological bias at the institution.

Even today, when Maher was summoned by Congress to give testimony about whether NPR’s news reporting was ‘fair and objective,’ she was a no-show.

Her excuse? The night before the hearing, she announced she could not attend because of. . . a previously scheduled board meeting.

Instead, Maher submitted written testimony drafted in the prose style of brand management consultants. According to Maher, NPR is ‘bringing trusted, reliable, independent news and information of the highest editorial standards’ to tens of millions of listeners.

Dear Katherine: Some of us don’t think that you are bringing trusted and reliable news. It’s hard to do by just listening to your radio network obsessed with race, gender, and woke ideology. Many of us did not need that memo from Uri Berliner to reach the conclusion that NPR had gone off the rails a while back.

So get your act together and walk to Congress for a little chat with the people who will vote to fund your network. Don’t be surprised if many of them vote to defund you and compete in the real world with other stations.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Andrea Widburg.