We wanna hear you, Joe

We learned weeks ago from Special Counsel Robert Hur that President Biden, to be charitable, is an old man with a bad memory. Therefore, Mr. Hur decided not to indict the President because the jury might learn that the man with the last word on using nuclear weapons can't think straight.

So the GOP wants to hear the audio of that interview between the President and Hur. And AG Merrick Garland is objecting with that "executive privilege" card. The GOP wants to issue a subpoena. Here is the story:

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio recordings of special counsel Robert K. Hur’s interviews with President Biden over his mishandling of classified documents. The Republican-led panel voted 18-15 hours after the president sought to shield the attorney general. Mr. Biden asserted executive privilege over the audiotapes that Mr. Hur used during his two-day interview in October. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said the president’s last-minute executive privilege assertion underscores the recordings’ “unique perspective” and that the panel wants to review them to determine whether Mr. Biden received favorable treatment by the Justice Department.

Okay. So what's going on?

The subpoena is proper if the DoJ continues to play the privilege card game. What happened to transparency or equal application of the law?

The larger issue is the President's mental state or that cognitive word that we hear often. Don't we have the right to know just how bad the president's memory is? Yes, we have a transcript but hearing his voice will tell us a lot more.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: PickPik