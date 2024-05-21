Was the FBI really ready to shoot Donald Trump as part of the Mar-a-Lago raid?

We know that the FBI and DOJ made a point of conducting the Mar-a-Lago raid when they knew Trump would not be there. However, newly released documents associated with the raid empowered the FBI and DOJ agents present on the scene to shoot Donald Trump and his Secret Service detail if necessary. We don’t know if this was standard operating procedure or not, but it’s certainly concerning on its face.

This new information emerged in newly unsealed documents in Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom. The invaluable Julie Kelly writes:

An exhibit filed today by Donald Trump in a motion to suppress evidence seized during the FBI’s August 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago revealed shocking new details about the bureau’s plans to use deadly force and even engage the former president and his security detail that day if necessary. The document is just one of many court filings recently ordered unsealed by Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the matter in southern Florida.

As noted above, the FBI and DOJ planned the raid for a time when they knew that Donald Trump would be away. However, the best laid plans don’t always go as expected, so there had to be a contingency plan...and what a plan it was. Per Julie Kelly:

One section of the plan described how agents should handle the potential for use of deadly force: The FBI also considered various scenarios should the former president unexpectedly arrive at his residence during the raid. Agents were also prepared to go door-to-door to terrorize Mar-a-Lago guests if staff refused to turn over room keys:

Assuming that the use of deadly force statement is not the FBI’s standard operating procedure, its inclusion in the raid plan is disturbing. And even if it is SOP, the additional “contingencies” plan has sufficient ambiguity to suggest that the agents on the scene had a lot of latitude.

Thus, paragraph 2 of the “Contingencies” document states, “Should FPOTUS arrive at MAL, FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team.” In the context of a plan that explicitly authorizes the use of deadly force, the concept of “engaging” can have myriad meanings, some of them deeply disturbing. Indeed, the FBI also planned to bring along a medic in case anyone was “injured,” and it identified the closest trauma center. Again, SOP? We don’t know now.

I don’t need to repeat at length here that the entire classified document case is completely bogus. We now know that it was the National archivists who dumped the boxes with Trump.

Moreover, as president of the United States, Donald Trump had plenary power over all classification schemes. Neither the employees of the administrative state (who work for the president and not vice versa) nor the legislature (which cannot infringe on the executive’s constitutional authority) can alter the president’s final say over document classification. Also, as a reminder, Biden was not president when he mishandled classified documents.

The raid and the ensuing indictment were intended to embarrass Trump, sideline him, and potentially imprison him. It’s possible, too, that the raid was also meant to locate documents showing criminal acts that the Democrats committed during and after Obama’s presidency.

With this new information about the authorization for the use of deadly force and the contingency plan in case Trump and/or his Secret Service got in the way, it’s just so easy to let your imagination run wild. Can’t you just see some fervently partisan bureaucrat in the DOJ or the FBI fantasizing that Trump will arrive at Mar-a-Lago unexpectedly, get feisty, and be taken out by an over-zealous agent?

In this fantasy, the agent, of course, will go to prison, a sacrificial lamb on the altar of making the obscene look respectable. However, sacrificing a pawn is a small price to pay if you can rid yourself of your most feared political opponent.

Image: The Deep State Fantasy by Andrea Widburg, using AI.