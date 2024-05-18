VIDEOS: A round-up of political videos that will make you laugh and cheer

The internet has brought us face-to-face with ugliness, tragedy, and true evil. But it’s also been a wonderful forum for goodness, creativity, talent, and humor. (I happen to love cleaning and knitting hacks.) And in the craziest election year ever, the internet is awash with clever and funny political videos. If you’re tired of the endless doom and gloom that is the day’s (and week’s) news, here’s some fun stuff for you.

First, here’s a reminder that Trump isn’t just a president who managed to guide us through several years of soaring economics, a closed border, and no foreign wars, or a successful businessman who turned a small fortune into a “yuuuge” one. He’s also a comic genius, something leftists don’t get. While Biden is laughable because he can’t even read a teleprompter, Trump garners laughs because of his comic riffs that are (or should be) the envy of any professional comedian. Here’s Trump with a one-minute take that perfectly sums up Biden’s situational lies:

Crooked Joe Biden is all about DISINFORMATION.



Pilots come in; he says, "I used to fly a plane."



Truckers come in; he says, "I used to drive a truck."



People come in from Minnesota; he says, "I used to live in Minnesota."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/lRtUnCYddh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 18, 2024

Biden, as noted, isn’t a comic. Instead, he’s an unintentional clown show, with his confusion and endless losing battle with gravity. On the one hand, all of us should be deeply worried that he’s at the helm of the American government. On the other hand, since we have little power to control the situation (other than to vote for Trump in November, the only sure way to beat the margin of Democrat cheating), we can laugh.

Jimmy Failla saw the comic potential in Biden’s mental collapse. He and his team put together a perfect parody of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”:

Biden's new campaign song is back on its feet after some big accounts shared it this morning. THANKS for the LUV! Here's the original we made for my show: pic.twitter.com/Vmu3VS9vUr — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 16, 2024

And while this video’s not actually about either Biden or Trump, you’ll enjoy this quick exposé of Biden’s voters on college campuses:

“Israel left Gaza in 2006.”



“Wait, they left?”



I would hate people who protest while knowing nothing even if they agreed with me. pic.twitter.com/Fe3Z6NDjgX — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 17, 2024

I laughed. I cried. And I got really scared by that young woman who, upon being informed that she was calling for the genocide of world Jewry, couldn’t say that she’d never again do so. Instead, she merely said that she “probably” wouldn’t do so.

This musical parody of the pro-Hamas crowd is also good for a laugh and a cry:

Ceasefire NOW that’s what I call music volume 10/7! pic.twitter.com/akFTC33MyZ — Lyle Culpepper (@ShutupLyle) March 12, 2024

We have raised a generation of deeply ignorant and morally bankrupt young people. We’re like a plane nosediving toward earth and, honestly, we have very little time to pull out of that nosedive, assuming it’s still even possible.

Finally, let me leave you with something that will make you want to stand up and cheer. It’s an incredibly heartening look at Trump’s dynamism compared to Biden’s decrepitude:

Trump just dropped the sickest debate video I’ve ever seen!



I can’t wait for this debate pic.twitter.com/KoUWmaTMre — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 15, 2024

I don’t care if you don’t like Trump as a human being. What I care about is that the only way to get Biden out of office is to vote for Trump. He must win by such a vast margin that cheating is impossible. It’s on all of us to make that happen. Otherwise, every dystopian movie you’ve seen or book you’ve read will come true. Biden’s first three-and-a-half years have been a preview of coming attractions. With four more years, America will have been erased.

Image by AI.