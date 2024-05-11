Vandalism and defilement at George Washington University are not a 'makeover'

In “ Washington’s makeover for GWU protest ,” dated May 4, 2024 (before the title was changed), a perspective piece from the Washington Post refers to the vandalism and defilement of our founding father, George Washington, as a “makeover.”

Philip Kennicott, the Post's art and architecture critic, waxes poetically that “what is most striking is the symbolic incorporation of the statue into the wider messaging of the protest.” Kennicott calls the desecration “repurposing of an American symbol.” His remark was not meant as satire.

Kennicott emphasizes that Washington was “an enslaver and plantation owner.” That is no doubt true. But he doesn’t mention the overriding fact that Washington was the leading Founding Father of our nation. Without Washington, we very possibly would not have a United States. And then where would we be today? What other nation would have introduced humanity to the ideals of freedom and equality inherent in a democracy divorced from monarchical rule? George Washington was the legendary figure who led the formation of the first country dedicated to those ideals. But you will never read that in the Washington Post, which bashes him at every turn. Reading the Washington Post seems like studying a manual of Russian disinformation.

The article says Washington “is no doubt a controversial figure among many of the people who are protesting American support for Israel.” He omits the reason why. Is it because they are anti-American and Washington is the greatest human symbol of our nation? That is precisely it, and that obvious fact is missing from the article.

Kennicott says “Washington has been symbolically appropriated as a defender of the Palestinian people.” Says whom? Not the protestors. He quoted not one protestor to support his claim. It seems this article is just a vehicle for Kennicott to project his personal views on those of the protesters.

Kennicott goes on to say that the pro-Hamas encampments are a “place of invention.” exposes. Place of invention? Hardly. These college protests, with their matching tents, signs, and chants, are merely following a blueprint carefully drawn by pro-Palestinian operatives at the national level. Politico uncovered this stunning truth in their

The piece further states that “the students are creating communities.” It would be more accurate to say they are destroying communities. Jewish students are harassed. Classes are on hold. Graduation proceedings have been canceled. Property has been vandalized and/or demolished.

While Kennicott is out of his depth when writing about campus protests he clearly knows nothing about, he should look at the symbolism of the American flag being taken down and replaced by the Palestinian flag. That stunt has been performed throughout the country at many pro-Hamas college encampments. That is what he is glorifying. And that is the cause he has shamefully chosen to support.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance activist who works to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

Image: Dr. Michael Berenhaus // by permission