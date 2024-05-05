Trans: middle schools girls lead the way

What can you do if you’re a mediocre male athlete, a sad sack who has no chance of coming within a mile of a medal stand? Work harder? Nah. You know you don’t have the right stuff, and more work and sweat won’t make a difference. In years past, you had to accept athletic glory wasn’t for you. But now, in the age of Woke, you can become a girl simply by “identifying” as one, and gold medals, records and scholarships are yours!

The best part of the scam is you’re immune from the logical, and true, argument you’re a fraud who can’t compete with guys, so you’re cheating, and stealing recognition and scholarships from girls. You don’t have to say a word. Plenty of enablers will indignantly argue men pretending to be women are real women—accessorized with penises--and anyone who doesn’t fall into line is a transphobe, which is 2024’s “racist.”

Riley Gaines and I have long hoped female athletes would simply refuse to compete against fraudulent girls, shining a light on trans lunacy. Some have, but one group of middle school(?!) girls has started what will hopefully become a sanity avalanche. Competing in shot put, they stepped into the circle and stepped out, refusing to throw. Their trans competitor won by three feet, a significant margin in shot. To honor their integrity, their West Virginia board of education banned them from the next competition. They were not amused:

Graphic: Legal Insurrection Screenshot

The parents of four out of the five Lincoln Middle School students have filed a lawsuit, according to a press release from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office. The suit argues that the students’ protest “lasted approximately 10 seconds each and did not disrupt the track meet in any way” and “did not affect any other competitors.” “The only thing this decision does is teach these children to keep their mouths shut and not disagree with what they saw as unfairness,” Morrisey said in the release. “That is outrageous and it tramples these students’ rights to freedom of speech and expression.”

As one might expect, petty people have petty excuses:

Plaintiff Clifford Powell spoke with the track coach, who told him the students couldn’t compete “because it was her job ‘to score points for the track team,’ directly correlating the minor student athletes’ protest and subsequent appearance at a press conference to the decision to ban them from competition.”

Fortunately, West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, is also among the sane, and also filed a lawsuit against the Harrison County Board of Education:

"I want to say to these students and their parents: I have your backs. You saw unfairness, and you expressed your disappointment and sacrificed your personal performances in a sport that you love; exercised your constitutionally protected freedom of speech and expression," Morrisey said.

The Biden Administration has recently rolled out new Title IX regulations that elevate the desires of trans over the rights and privacy of girls and women. The regulations are designed to give trans not only access to women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, but to ensure they have unfettered access to compete against women. Six states, thus far, are suing to overturn the new regulations.

Graphic: Fox News Screenshot

It should go without saying men competing in women’s sports have an unfair advantage. Objective reality confirms it as men who finish at the middle or bottom of the pack can suddenly win when they pretend to be female. It should also go without saying that young men demanding entry to women’s showers have less then pure, and purely athletic, motives.

Unfortunately, a significant portion of our society is willing to ignore objective reality and substitute their own. This would normally impose consequences only on those who refuse to accept genuine reality, but in the age of Woke, everyone must suffer such delusions. Thus far, those trying to force their manufactured reality on everyone else have enjoyed considerable success, but the tide appears to be turning, and should Barack Obama fail to gain a fourth term through Joe Biden, universal observance of objective reality should, once again, be restored not only to women’s sports but to America at large.

Perhaps all can take heart that a small group of middle school girls are helping to restore American sanity and fairness in athletic competition. Perhaps adults might want to follow their example?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.