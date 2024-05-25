To understand the craziest Democrat policies, always follow the money

Why do scientists just repeat that the science is "settled" on climate change?

Follow the money.

Scientists get their funds cut off if they tell the truth that the climate has changed cyclically and naturally.

Why did the media and other Democrats shut people up on COVID and do what teachers unions want?

Again, follow the money. The got federal funds for endorsing their positions, despite the harm their positions were doing to the economy and to schoolchildren.

They sure didn't care about science or the kids.

Why don't Democrats and the media care that Biden dictatorially and unconstitutionally pays off student loans that go to rewarding universities that push leftist policies?

Follow the money again.

Why don't Democrats get rid of racist prevailing wage laws that have oppressed taxpayers and minorities for almost 100 years?

Follow the money. The money flows to unions and the union money flows back to Democrats.

While Trump was president, the media and other Democrats pretended to care about unaccompanied child migrants.

They clearly don't. Look at how many children have been lost since Biden took office and look how much people, Democrats, make at NGOs who process these children.

Democrats Getting Rich Off of Child Trafficking, Border Crisis: The same Democrats who paint themselves as belonging to the pro-immigrant, humanitarian party are championing cruel policies that have left nearly five hundred thousand immigrant children separated from their parents and vulnerable to human trafficking and sexual abuse. Why would they change the status quo when they are getting rich exploiting it? Today, instead of looking to fix the problem, the Biden administration comes to us in Congress to ask us to funnel billions more to NGOs so that their Democrat friends and donors can get even richer. The Office of Refugee Resettlement at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which funds these border NGOs, recently asked Congress for $9.3 billion in funding for the next fiscal year. In 2018, when President Trump was in office, the same agency spent just $1.8 billion. Where is all the money going? The Biden HHS is funneling many of those extra taxpayer dollars to far-left NGOs in the name of assuaging the humanitarian crisis at the border. HHS gave $207 million in federal awards to Global Refuge in 2022. Interestingly, Global Refuge’s CEO is Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, a former policy director for Michelle Obama. Vignarajah’s salary was $520,000 last year; it doubled in three years. The CEO of Endeavors, Inc., who was an Obama administration aid made $600,000 in 2022. A former Biden transition official who helped vet political appointees assisted Endeavors in securing a $520 billion no-bid contract. That bid is now under investigation by the Inspector General of HHS. Here's the long and short of it: The Biden border crisis is a racket. The traffickers make billions in profits and so do their NGO accomplices here in the U.S. They get rich, foreign children suffer, and you, American taxpayer, pay for it.

Once again, follow the money.

The Washington D.C. area has several of the richest countries in the country and they produce nothing. Yet, they always demand more. Non-elected bureaucrats always seek more power and money for themselves while the country suffers.

And most of the media just cheers and asks for more power for Democrats and the government. To Democrats, the rest of us are just pawns or clowns, as New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul said, or deplorables. They can't stand that Trump wants to give the power, money, and freedom back to the people, which is what the Founding Fathers wanted.

