The public deserves to know the truth about tax rates before Democrats let the 2017 tax cuts expire

President Biden wants to let the tax rate cuts that President Trump and Republicans passed without Democrat support, in 2017.



Biden and others continue to intentionally lie that the tax cuts "cost" the government $2 trillion and increased the debt and deficit.

That essentially was the prediction of Congressional Budget Office.

The problem is predictions are not facts.

Here are the facts that show that the government has collected a huge amount of additional revenues after the tax cuts were passed, and additional revenues do not cause increased debt.

The problem is that the government is spending more.



Individual income tax revenue FY 2017 before the tax rate cuts $1.6 trillion.



FY 2021 - Individual income taxes, four years after the tax rate cuts, despite COVID: $2.0 trillion, $400 billion more per year.



FY 2023 - Individual Income Taxes, six years after the tax rate cuts: $2.2 trillion, $600 billion more per year.



Biden also continues to lie that only the rich benefitted from the tax cuts when everyone who pays taxes has benefitted. Then he lies that the rich pay less than people in the middle class, in order to gin up class warfare.



Here are actual statistics from 2021 from the Tax Foundation:

The bottom half of taxpayers, or taxpayers making under $46,637, faced an average income tax rate of 3.3 percent. As household income increases, average income tax rates rise. For example, taxpayers with AGI between the 10th and 5th percentiles ($169,800 and $252,840) paid an average income tax rate of 14.3 percent—four times the rate paid by taxpayers in the bottom half. The top 1 percent of taxpayers (AGI of $682,577 and above) paid the highest average income tax rate of 25.93 percent—nearly eight times the rate faced by the bottom half of taxpayers.

The public deserves to know the truth instead of being intentionally misled before the rate cuts expire and people, who are having trouble paying their bills now, have even less to spend.



Why would politicians want to raise tax rates when the lower rates raise the government more money and when the public has more left over to spend, save, and invest and make the economy grow?

Who knows, unless it is just for the government to have more power by taking more of the votes' money away from the voters.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License