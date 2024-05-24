The pigpen crowd returns to UCLA, howls that the campus is denying them 'humanitarian aid' when it won't let them order takeout

Remember the protestors who turned the beautiful UCLA campus into a pigpen? In the name of standing up for Hamas, these overgrown toddlers junked university furniture, sprayed 'Gaza' on campus buildings, set up a smelly tent city, and left so much garbage it had to be bulldozed out of there after the cops hauled them off.

They aren't missed. But they are back, obviously reading UCLA as a weak sister saying 'thank you' and asking for another.

Apparently, the administration got tired of this and called the cops on them without dithering around with 'negotiations' this time.

According to NBC News:

Law enforcement officers responded to the UCLA campus Thursday after a group of demonstrators gathered there on the same day that the school's chancellor was testifying before a House committee about earlier protests and the school's response. Video from NewsChopper4 showed two tents, barriers made out of wooden pallets, tables fencing and other items, and a group of people gathered on the campus between Kerckhoff and Moore halls.

Which is why we see tweets like these:

A small new pro-Palestinian camp has been established at UCLA. Student source who spoke to protest organizers tells me "they have been planning this ... it is more of a discreet thing, so not a lot of people know about it." Photos and video courtesy the student source. pic.twitter.com/VRbmQHYsMj — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) May 23, 2024

With predictable histrionics and whining, their main concern being food.

Protestors at UCLA have established a new encampment, and now they’re complaining that they can’t get food and water.



“Student affairs is actively blocking food and water from coming in. This is not normal. It’s unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/oWlZzbXqTj — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 23, 2024

This is a UCLA faculty member. She looks insane. pic.twitter.com/eDwE1PfSwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 23, 2024

She called it 'torture'

A faculty member at UCLA complains that student affairs is torturing protestors, who are free to leave their illegal encampment at any time, by not allowing them food and water.



She wants this to get out on social media. I’m happy to help.@camhigby pic.twitter.com/YLOwZsaADP — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 23, 2024

Real revolutionaries, as one wag said, always pack snacks.

But what they meant by food was takeout delivery brought in, as if they were theatrical actors on a Hollywood movie set and UCLA was their set. That's how they do it when nearby Hollywood makes movies.

They were perfectly free to leave to go get a meal. But they wanted it Hollywood style, with themselves as the stars, and apparently the cops wouldn't let the delivery robots in.

Hahahahaha: Protestors at the new UCLA encampment tried to order food via a robot delivery service, but no luck:pic.twitter.com/prJ49ifp64 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 23, 2024

These bozos can have food any time they like if they just leave the campus to go get some. But they want it brought in, servant-style, so they can grandstand and disrupt what few university operations are still going, being the spoiled and entitled brats that they are.

Their howls about 'torture,' and 'humanitarian aid' are amazingly ignorant and self-important, given that this isn't anything like a humanitarian aid situation, let alone 'torture.' They don't know what any of those things are.

But that isn't stopping them. They just came out, cuckoo-clock-style, to protest again with demands for room service as if they hadn't realized that their act is old.

The protests are over, the camps have been shut down, the cleaning bill is in. The show is over. And all they're really thinking about is their next meal. Get the hook.

Image: Twitter screen shot