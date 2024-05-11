The NY Times tries to cast Republicans as the party of real antisemitism

The New York Times, looking at the irrefutable fact that the Democrat party has gone full Hitler, it pressed the damage control button. In a tour-de-farce, the Times employs one sleight of hand after another in a transparent effort to convince their Jewish readers of the canard that anti-semitism is a right-wing issue and that Trump’s mean tweets are a greater threat to Jews than the evil progressives’ embrace of genocidal radical Islam.

The Times is not subtle. The article is entitled How Republicans Echo Antisemitic Tropes Despite Declaring Support for Israel, and one of the authors summed it up for X:

After Oct. 7, Trump and Republican members of Congress have portrayed themselves as protectors of the Jews. But they’ve actually increasingly injected antisemitic messages into the mainstream. With @danielle_ivory @jenvalentino @alexlemonides https://t.co/cgxGquC3Ws — Karen Yourish (@karenyourish) May 10, 2024

The essay works by using selective facts, playing the “Jewish card,” and dog whistles.

The article begins with the appearance of objectivity:

The Republican speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, traveled to Columbia University two weeks ago to decry the “virus of antisemitism” that he said pro-Palestinian protesters were spreading across the country. “They have chased down Jewish students. They have mocked them and reviled them,” he said to jeers from protesters. “They have shouted racial epithets. They have screamed at those who bear the Star of David.” Former President Donald J. Trump chimed in. President Biden, he wrote on Truth Social, “HATES Israel and Hates the Jewish people.” Amid the widening protests and the unease, if not fear, among many Jews, Republicans have sought to seize the political advantage by portraying themselves as the true protectors of Israel and Jews under assault from the progressive left.

Everything goes downhill from there. We see the return of the classic 2020s phrase “mostly peaceful” riots. The four (!) authors gloss over the call to cleanse Israel of Jews from “the river to the sea” by adopting a studied neutrality, stating that, while some Jews think this might be a call to genocide, “pro-Palestine activists describe the chant as a rallying cry for Palestinian liberation.” And while the NYT acknowledges that Christians strongly support Israel and Jews, they ignore the implications.

I appreciate @Greta Van Susteren having me on tonight to discuss Holocaust Remembrance Day and the current resurgence of the evil of antisemitism we are seeing. Watch more… pic.twitter.com/QMzt6j8wwy — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 6, 2024

Completely absent is any discussion of Donald Trump, who led the single most pro-Israel administration in America’s history. Unmentioned are the 100 Times President Trump Supported Israel, including creating the Abraham Accords to start towards peace in the Middle East and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem in defiance of the radical Islamists.

Likewise, the NYT says nothing about how antisemitism is now in the mainstream of the Democrat party. Nor does it address Biden’s support for Iran, attempts to oust Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu, and withholding munitions from Israel (while selling them to Qatar/Hamas and Lebanon/Hezbollah) to buy radical Islamist votes in Michigan.

After the selective facts and omissions come the dog whistles. Inevitably, the Times raises George Soros, describing him in anodyne fashion as a “Jewish American businessman and Holocaust survivor.” Soros is none of those things. Soros is not Jewish in any religious sense; he is a megalomaniacal atheist. Further, to describe Soros as a “Holocaust survivor” is to stretch that term beyond credulity, when Soros and his family spent WWII posing as good Nazis.

Regardless, the fact that Soros has Ashkenazi DNA is enough for the NYT to play the race card. Is that merited? To quote Rabbi Aryeh Spero, who addressed this same issue a few years ago, no:

“The charge [that someone] is anti-Semitic because he criticized George Soros is preposterous. “No person is beyond criticism simply because he is a member of a minority community,” stated Rabbi Spero. “Mr. Soros actively and openly engages in politics and in influencing state and local governments and is, therefore, a legitimate object of criticism, especially concerning the leftwing policies he’s tried to force on America through his massive underwritings. Thus, this accusation is just another dishonest attempt to win an election by playing the ‘anti-Semitism card.’ It is specious chutzpah. Furthermore, those who point to Soros do so not because he is Jewish but because he is Soros, Soros being the most high profile and effective opponent today of American traditional values,” added Rabbi Spero. “As is well documented, he is by far the primary funder of radical leftist candidates and groups vowing to transform America into a transnational entity...

While still in dog whistle mode, the NYT gets to its most ludicrous argument: Republicans are antisemitic because they use “code words”—i.e., dog whistles that only skilled NYT writers and victim studies professors can hear. And boy, do they hear them, going straight from Stalin to Hitler to conservatives in two paragraphs:

Across the centuries, the conspiracy theory of the manipulative, avaricious Jew has worn many faces . . . Under Stalin, accusations of “rootless cosmopolitanism” echoed Hitler’s charges about a “poison injected by the international and cosmopolitan Jew[s],” to destroy the Aryan race. After the Cold War, the code words “internationalist” and “cosmopolitan” were largely replaced by “globalist” and “Soros,” according to Pamela Nadell, a professor of history and Jewish studies at American University.

This argument becomes ever more ludicrous as it progresses, trying to establish antisemitism solely by reference to ambiguity in words, ignoring the deeds of blood and violence. Interestingly, the real conclusion of this NYT obscenity appears in the middle of the article.

The NYT begins the conclusion by agreeing that Jews in America are right to be frightened.

In this moment, many Jews in America feel that the most salient threats come from anti-Israel activity, even if in the long term they should not dismiss strains of antisemitism on the “reactionary right” and the “illiberal left,” said Alvin Rosenfeld, director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism at Indiana University, Bloomington.

The obvious cannot be allowed to stand. As always, the Times goes to an academic “expert” to pronounce upon what should truly frighten Jews? Are the worst threats from progressives embracing genocidal Hamas or from Trump’s mean tweets:

“If you were to ask me, where do I think the most serious threats today come from,” he said, “it wouldn’t be first and foremost from some things that politicians have said.” But as America’s presidential election draws nearer, he cautioned, that might change. “It’s turning very ugly,” he said, adding that Mr. Trump’s comments about Jews who vote for Democrats “go beyond what I could have imagined, even. It’s not just bad, it’s vile.”

So, Republican words that only the Times can interpret override both evil progressive deeds and the open support for Jews and Israel from Trump, conservatives, and Christians. Let us hope, for the sake of Jews and this nation, that there are few Jews who agree.

