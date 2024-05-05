The lost narrative of Israel's history

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” ― George Orwell

The lamentable success and proliferation of the pro-Hamas rallies, excluding the Muslim participants who are faith-driven, is the outcome of fake history perpetuated in academia and media.

The Balfour Declaration of 1917 deeded the entire land mass of the Palestine Mandate to the Jews with the proviso that the rights of local Arabs would not be violated by the Jews who lived there since Biblical times.

In 1922, the infamous British White Paper bowing to Arab pressure ceded 76 percent -- all the land east of the Jordan River -- to the Hashemites with no historical claim to the land, which was named Trans-Jordan and subsequently the Palestinian state named Jordan, closed to all Jewish settlement. The remaining land west of the Jordan River was to become the Jewish state controlled by the duplicitous British, with ensuing White Papers that limited the immigration of Jews.

The British justified their efforts by the following statement: “England … does not want Palestine to become ‘as Jewish as England is English,’ but, rather, should become ‘a center in which Jewish people as a whole may take, on grounds of religion and race, an interest and a pride.’

The bitter irony is that Israel is more Jewish than England is England, now Muslems are well on the way to achieve majority status in that nation.

The resident Jews of Palestine reluctantly accepted the division in spite of murders and terrorist attacks and massacres in 1929 and in the 1936-1939 “Arab Revolt” punctuated by Jihadist, blood thirsty fulminations by all the Arab nations which coincided with increased harassment and oppression of the hundreds of thousands of Jews who lived in those nations.

By 1939, another White Paper clamped shut the gates of Palestine, effectively trapping Europe’s desperate Jews and igniting a sustained and vigorous effort for Jewish independence, which culminated with Britain’s announcement of intent to leave Palestine and refer the issue to the United Nations in 1947.

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly voted 33 to 13 (with ten abstentions) to implement Resolution 181, calling for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. Absent in all mention of the event is the fact that the Jews had already relinquished three quarters of “Palestine.”

There would be an Arab state in western Galilee, Acre, Judea and Samaria, a large portion of Jaffa, and the Gaza Strip, and a section of desert along the Egyptian border which included Beersheba, an “international” Jerusalem, and a Jewish state linked by zigzagging corridors and sausage shaped, virtually indefensible population centers.

The Palestinian Jews, desperate to bring and rehabilitate survivors of the Holocaust accepted the foregoing when they declared their independence in May 1948, but the Arabs declared war against the nascent state. Jordan gained and annexed the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a move recognized only by Pakistan and England. They trashed and desecrated Jewish and Christian sites and limited access to pilgrims and tourists, all in contravention of Resolution 181.

The armistice reached in 1949 was followed by blood-curdling threats from Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, all threatening “rivers of blood” and revenge against Jews everywhere. Sound familiar?

In 1967, the military preparations of an axis of Egypt, Syria and Iraq prompted the Six-Day War. Israel repeatedly warned King Hussein of Jordan to remain out of the fray, an offer he refused and joined the Arab axis. Israel won control of the Sinai peninsula, Gaza, the West Bank, Golan Heights, and East Jerusalem.

In an unparalleled conciliatory effort on June 19, 1967, Israel offered to give up the conquered territories in return for peace, recognition and negotiations. The offer was categorically rejected in September by all the Arab League states in the infamous Khartoum Resolution that vowed there would be: "no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel” and called for a continued state of belligerence.

Israel restored Jerusalem and Bethlehem with meticulous respect for Christian access, and retained Muslim access to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem.

After the destructive war in 1973, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat negotiated with Israel in 1979 and got back the entire Sinai peninsula which represents 90 percent of the acreage Israel won in 1967.

In 2005, Israel surrendered all of Gaza -- including farms, homes, agricultural machinery and greenhouses.

The rest is history. Until the Abraham Accords, the paradigm for peace was territorial concessions by Israel which never brought peace or serious conciliation.

All told, the West Bank and Israel without Gaza cover about 10,600 square miles of land while Jordan is 34,495 miles. The West Bank covers 1,263 square miles, roughly the same size of the King Ranch in Texas which is 1,289 square miles.

The illusion that an independent West Bank can exist at peace with Israel is shattered by the realities of the Hamas attack and Arab response, and geographic reality. The West Bank Arab city Tulkarm is poised on a nine mile corridor from the coast, a tempting location for an attack that would effectively divide the nation in half with catastrophic consequences.

One hopes the present struggle will lead to a decisive victory against Hamas, but Israel’s history has been surrendered to the false and libelous narrative students are now taught and promulgated by ignorant “protesters.”

