The latest Harvard-Harris poll is just chock full of good news

Harvard-Harris just dropped its poll of information gathered on May 15-16, and it’s a doozy. If you’re hostile to Democrats and Biden’s presidency, and you support Israel, you’ll love the results of this poll of 1,660 registered voters.

It’s easy to get too deep in the weeds with poll results, so I’ll try to give you the top-line information from this cheering poll.

Some of the “good” news is actually sad, and that’s the fact that Americans are unhappy with their lives in Biden’s America. Only 55% of Democrats think America is headed in the right direction, while 14% of Republicans and 20% of Independents feel good about America in 2024. Unsurprisingly, those numbers are identical in terms of enthusiasm for the economy.

What’s even more telling is what people say about their personal situation after three-and-a-half years of Biden’s governance. Almost half of American voters say that they are falling down financially. Women, especially, are sad, with 51% saying they’re doing worse than before. Surprisingly, blacks are relatively optimistic (only 35% say they’re doing worse), but 52% of Hispanics are unhappy about their personal finances. Perhaps they’re the ones most affected by the huge influx of illegal aliens from Latin America.

The fact that most Americans feel bad about the economy matters because inflation was far and away the biggest issue in people’s minds. As James Carville reminded Bill Clinton campaign workers in 1992, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

Biden, amazingly, clings to a 44% approval rating. It seems that 81% of Dems are pleased with open borders, wars, inflation and stagflation, racial divisions, the LGBTQ+ indoctrination in schools, etc. However, 60% of Independents aren’t happy, and, amazingly, 53% of 18-24-year-olds—the infamous youth demographic—disapprove of the senile old man in the White House.

The real kicker, though, is that 55% of those polled approve of Trump’s presidency. In other words, when asked the equivalent of “Were you better off four years ago than you are now?” a majority of those polled said, “Yes!”

Another kicker is that the Republican party, which always polls low, has a slight advantage over the Democrat party. Thus, 50% of those polled gave the GOP a thumbs up, while the Democrats got only 46%. When you consider that the media, Hollywood, and tech tyrants relentlessly demonize Republicans as selfish, cruel, and racist people, that’s amazing. Amongst minorities, the numbers were really startling: 47% of blacks now approve of the GOP, as do 55% of Hispanics and 46% of Asians.

When it comes to the election itself, Trump continues to have a lead over Biden, and that lead is growing. In April, the poll had Trump and Biden at 48% versus 43%. In May, Trump is at 49% (having gained a point from undecideds), while Biden is still at 43%. Even factoring in RFK, Jr., doesn’t change that change is in the lead.

Also, there’s a reason Tim Scott is being eyed for Trump’s Veep pick: Dems, Hispanics, and Independents like him. Republicans like him but prefer Vivek. Overall, though, voters want Ron DeSantis as Veep. However, the fact that DeSantis and Trump both come from Florida means that DeSantis is out because Florida’s electors would be nullified.

Most voters continue to be concerned that Biden is an old, demented guy. Half of them see his performance declining over time, and three-fifths see his obvious decline as dangerous to America. They also believe that he participated in his son’s tax fraud. They also agree that if Hunter is convicted and Biden was complicit, Biden should be impeached.

While 55% of those polled think Trump actually committed crimes, it’s a straight 50/50 split about whether that matters. Moreover, 55% understand that they’re witnessing lawfare for political reasons. Three-fifths of them also understand that the cases are in impossibly biased judicial districts, meaning Trump can’t get a fair trial.

And here’s one to delight those who look at the protests on American college campuses and truly despair about America’s moral compass. Once you get out of those socialist-Islamic enclaves, it turns out that the American people still understand good versus evil.

Seventy-nine percent of Americans support Israel over Hamas, and almost 70% recognize that Israel is doing everything it can to minimize civilian casualties. Two-thirds of them also believe Israel is right not to accept any ceasefire until the hostages are returned and Hamas is gone. As for what’s happening in Rafah, almost three-quarters of them approve of Israel’s military actions, and 56% of them understand that Biden is undermining Israel and helping Hamas.

When it comes to Iran, those polled are again wiser than the Democrats. Almost 80% know that Iran is behind the attacks on Israel, and 84% know that Iran is a global danger, with 80% strongly believing it should never have nuclear weapons. Roughly three-fifths also understand that you cannot negotiate with Iran. Only sanctions will work.

Lastly, regarding academia, strong majorities realize that the campuses are completely out of control ideologically and that they’re overrun with antisemitism. They believe the protesters should get the boot and want to see changes in academia, especially regarding viewpoint diversity.

I don’t know about you, but I find these results heartening. People feel viscerally the damage Biden has inflicted on America, recognize that it was better under Trump, know Democrats are a problem, support Israel, rightly fear Iran, and want a housecleaning in academia. Now, we must hope that this wisdom translates into wise voting in November.

