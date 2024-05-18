The Gaza Pier: Humanitarian aid or distraction?

The recent construction of a humanitarian aid pier in Gaza has been widely touted as a crucial lifeline for the citizens of Gaza. However, few people realize the true nature of this initiative. This pier is nothing more than a photo op, a charade akin to fake wrestling on steroids, suggesting that Israel is failing to provide for Gaza's needs and that the U.S. had to step in. This narrative distracts from the real issues at hand and misleads the international community about the situation in Gaza.

First, let's address the claim of starvation in Gaza. There are no bloated belly pictures of starving Biafran, Ethiopian, and Rwandan children in Gaza because there are no such cases of starvation. The people of Gaza are not starving, and the portrayal of such is misleading. The idea that a humanitarian aid pier is necessary to prevent starvation is a fabrication designed to garner sympathy and justify unnecessary intervention.

Most of the hundreds of humanitarian supplies trucks rolling into Gaza every day are routinely hijacked by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists. These supplies, intended to help civilians, are often diverted to support terrorist activities. This misuse of aid is a significant issue that the media frequently overlooks.

Building an expensive pier, as insisted upon by Biden and Blinken, is just a political maneuver to look good in the eyes of their voter base, which is increasingly radical left and anti-Israel. There is no humanitarian crisis, and there are no starving children in Gaza. This pier is an unnecessary expenditure and a distraction from the real problem.

In historical context, there were no humanitarian piers in Afghanistan built to feed Taliban civilians, nor were there hundreds of American humanitarian aid trucks flowing into Berlin to feed Nazi civilians during WWII. The current situation in Gaza should be viewed through a similar lens. Humanitarian efforts should not enable or embolden terrorist activities.

The best way to ease Arab civilian suffering during the war in Gaza is to allow Israel to unleash its full military might on Hamas and to win this war decisively. On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists and their Palestinian civilian cohorts made an unprovoked invasion of Israel, killing more than 1,000 innocent Jewish civilians. We have the right to fight and win this war that we did not start. Forcing Israel to fight with one hand tied behind its back and feed their enemies with the other is unfair and only prolongs human suffering. Despite this, Israel has provided tons of humanitarian aid to the citizens in Gaza, but their leaders take the food and trade it for weapons or sell it for high prices. It's a sham.

War is not pretty, but this war, started after the savage Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7, is the most just war since WWII. In war, civilians often are killed unintentionally, and more than 80% of Arab civilians in Gaza have consistently supported the intentional October 7 massacre. If a few thousand of them lose a few meals or are killed or wounded in this very justified war, neither I nor most of my fellow Israelis will lose any sleep.

I will not shed any crocodile tears over the stopping of aid trucks. Wars are won by defeating the enemy. This includes both the Hamas terrorists and the Hamas-supporting civilians. The U.S. media needs to report on this accurately. Unfortunately, this includes many in conservative media who do not understand the sham going on in Gaza.

David Rubin is the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, and a noted author and speaker on Israeli politics and security. He is also the founder of the Shiloh Israel Children's Fund, dedicated to healing the trauma of children who have been victims of terrorist attacks.

Image: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid