The existential horror of Sonia Sotomayor’s life on a conservative court

It’s tough being a wise Latina on the United States Supreme Court, especially when you must share your position with people who believe that their job is to interpret the Constitution and laws as written, not as you wish they were. That was Sotomayor’s message when she received an award at Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute yesterday.

Sotomayor is an Obama appointee. She may be wise, but her intelligence is open to question. During COVID, when cases were coming before the Supreme Court about unconstitutional restrictions, Sotomayor wildly pushed back, claiming during oral argument that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.” That was high-level misinformation.

That wasn’t the only time Sotomayor wandered off the factual reservation. During oral argument last month regarding Idaho’s pro-life laws, Sotomayor insisted that there are states that prohibit abortions to save a mother’s life. This is wrong. All states have exceptions for the life of the mother. She’s also wrong about the effect bump stocks have on a gun’s firing ability—something that matters given that she’s yearning to limit our Second Amendment rights.

But who needs facts when you have emotion on your side? Sotomayor has lots of that, confessing to her audience at the Radcliffe Institute that she’s frequently left in tears now that the Supreme Court no longer issues decisions guided by emotions and desires. She didn’t use quite those words, but it’s clearly what she meant:

'There are days that I've come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,' she said. [snip] She did not specify which cases had made her cry but admitted that there were intense feelings after certain judgements [sic]. 'There are moments when I'm deeply, deeply sad. There are moments when, yes, even I feel desperation. We all do,' she said. 'But you have to own it, you have to accept it, you have to shed the tears and then you have to wipe them and get up,' Sotomayor added.

This is what happens when you place people on the Supreme Court who are unqualified at a very fundamental level. Sotomayor is there, not because she has the brain wattage, wisdom, and knowledge, but because she checks an identity politics box and toes the line. She is an ideologue first and a justice last.

Sotomayor’s intellectual weakness would be bad enough if she were the only one. However, she’s not. The two other leftists on the Court, one a white woman and the other a black woman who is not a biologist, are just as idiotic. Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson both believe a bump stock causes a gun to fire 800 rounds per second. While a prototype machine gun is capable of firing one million rounds per minute, that’s not a usable weapon. For usable weapons, the fastest is the M134 Minigun, with a maximum rate of fire of 6,000 rounds per minute, or 100 rounds per second.

More chillingly, there’s Brown Jackson’s objection to the First Amendment because it’s “hamstringing the government in significant ways...” To Brown Jackson, the government needs the freedom to censor speech as part of “a duty to take steps to protect the citizens of this country.” I seriously wonder if that view of government will survive Trump’s return to the White House (God willing).

The Biden administration, though, is all-in on people chosen for their ideology and skin color:

Among top LSAT scorers (170 or above), 82.5% are white, 15.6% are Asian, 1.6% Hispanic, and 0.3% black.



80% of overall US lawyers are white.



Biden's 200 federal judges: 37% white, 42% Hispanic and black, 14% Asian.



Understanding how statistics work, it’s unlikely that many in this new class of federal judges will be people who respect our Constitution and laws, who have a solid grasp of facts, and who have the intelligence and depth to analyze both facts and law with the wisdom needed to maintain respect for the law in America. If you want to know where this will end, just look at Judge Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom.