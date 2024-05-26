The Cuban double play

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, clashed sharply with CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday over questions about voter fraud and whether he would pledge to accept the 2024 election results, accusing her of not holding prominent Democrats to the same standard.

"I think that’s actually a ridiculous question," Cruz said to Collins, who noted the Texas senator objected to certifying the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021. "You ever ask a Democrat that?"