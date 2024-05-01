Joe Biden plots to import Gaza's 'refugees'

Joe Biden is running for re-election and behind in the polls.

He's desperate to satisfy his 'death to America' base in places like Dearborn and at campus protests.

So now he's come up with a new sweetener to bring those voters back.

Importing Gaza "refugees," despite the war being, from the Hamas perspective about establishing a 'homeland' and taking over Israel, too. You don't move away from a 'homeland' if that's what you're 'fighting' for.

According to CBS News:

The Biden administration is considering bringing certain Palestinians to the U.S. as refugees, a move that would offer a permanent safe haven to some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News. In recent weeks, the documents show, senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents. One of those proposals involves using the decades-old United States Refugee Admissions Program to welcome Palestinians with U.S. ties who have managed to escape Gaza and enter neighboring Egypt, according to the inter-agency planning documents. Top U.S. officials have also discussed getting additional Palestinians out of Gaza and processing them as refugees if they have American relatives, the documents show. The plans would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to welcome large numbers of people from Gaza. Those who pass a series of eligibility, medical and security screenings would qualify to fly to the U.S. with refugee status, which offers beneficiaries permanent residency, resettlement benefits like housing assistance and a path to American citizenship.

So fighting the war to stay in Gaza isn't quite as nice as a big, free, benefit package, and a life on the public dime over in the U.S. instead. Never mind that Hamas, which started the war with Israel, nominally did so to establish a homeland for Palestinians and screams loudly about 'forced relocation,' which plenty of people in Israel, understandably enough, would like to see done. Who needs a homeland when you've got Omrika, handed out free of charge? Maybe you can fly back and forth, paid for with U.S. funds, and fist-wave against the U.S. in both countries.

And maybe Biden should explain why the U.S., which is a prime terrorist target, is importing in people that every other Arab countries refuses to allow in? We know what the issue is there -- they don't want terrorist nesting grounds established with an imported coterie of 'refugees' from Gaza.

Because the big problem with importing Gaza refugees is how to separate them from the hate-Israel and hate-America ideology that they've been steeped in since birth. How many of these so-called refugees danced at the monstrous massacre of Israeli civilians in their homes or dancing at a music festival on October 7? Based on the photos seen, it was thousands of them. And that's not surprising, because they also willingly elected Hamas to be their leaders.

Oh, sure, the Biden camp leaking to CBS News says that they'll be processed with "security screenings." We all know how well those go, starting with the thousands of 'refugees' Biden imported from Afghanistan, based on their willingness to push, shove, knock down and trample women, children, elderly, and sick people waiting in line, and never mind about the military translators, who got left behind. Recent revelations show that many of this bunch had no identification cards or were on terrorist watchlists. Biden let them all in and now nobody knows where they are. That's some 'screening.'

Gaza, where Hamas controls everything, will be just as bad. Just as Hamas controls all the food in the country, feeding its fat, doughy "fighters" with the 'aid' while leaving women and children to starve or serve as human shields for propaganda purposes, so it will control who gets to be a refugee.

How useful does anyone think it will be for Hamas to get a nest of operatives into the states for an encore of October 7 against the Great Satan Himself? And if not that, how useful would it be for Hamas to get a "community" of October 7 dancers, not waving their gun-guns, but electing a member of Congress to throw their weight around, much as America-hating migrants such as Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib already do? One, two, many, Omars in Congress, sounds very much like an idea Hamas could embrace.

Sure, Biden says the only ones they'll let in are those with 'ties' to the states. That doesn't screen at all for Hamas supporters, given the kind of migrants we know are already here. What's more, to import refugees legitimately, and I don't anticipate they'll follow the rules on this, CBS notes that the law is as follows:

To qualify to enter the U.S. as a refugee, applicants have to prove they are fleeing persecution based on certain factors, such as their nationality, religion or political views.

Israel is going only after Hamas and trying to spare civilian casualties, so item one, on the 'nationality' factor is out. Same with 'religion.' Item three is about 'political views.' What kind of political views are these people likely to have that engenders "persecution" from Israel? That's right, pro-Hamas views. This looks like Joe Biden's plan to 'save Hamas' more than anything else, by bringing them over here.

With the border already overrun by all comers, this importation of hostile, anti-American 'refugees' with a full free ride from Uncle Sam and a pathway to citizenship can only be a plot to import more America-haters in a bid to influence elections.

If this isn't an outrageous idea well worth fighting, what is? The lawsuits should be fast, thick and heavy on this, if there's is one thing America doesn't need, it's people who celebrate and abet terrorists of the most heinous kind.

Image: Screen shot from Inquirer.net video, via YouTube