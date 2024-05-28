The Biden administration staged a shambolic press conference outside the Trump trial, complete with Robert DeNiro

There are two times people make really bad mistakes: When they’re over-confident and when they’re desperate. The Biden administration is not over-confident. Desperation is why it dragged out an over-the-hill, minimally coherent, not-very-bright actor to be its spokesman regarding the show trial that Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan have staged in Manhattan to try to sideline Trump’s increasingly successful candidacy.

The big headline was that Robert De Niro spoke outside the courthouse where the Trump trial was being held. I’ll have more on that in a minute, but the real news should be that it was the Biden administration that organized De Niro’s appearance, along with the appearance of Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, who worked for the Capitol police on January 6, which their testimony basically described the battling grannies as being akin to what the Marines faced at the Battle of Fallujah.

If you read articles from Reuters or AFP, all you learn is that DeNiro, Dunn, and Fanone showed up at the courthouse. In fact, it was the Biden administration that organized the event:

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro became the face of the Biden campaign Tuesday, fronting a tumultuous press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s defense team made its closing arguments in the hush money trial. After weeks of avoiding commenting on the case against Trump outside of jabs on social media, the Biden campaign went big by announcing the press availability “with special guests” on the day of closing arguments, with the jury expected to receive the case on Wednesday. “We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler disingenuously told reporters, indicating the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”

HAHAHA OMG.



The Biden campaign is holding an urgent press conference at the Trump trial.



Their expert? Robert De Niro in an N95.



pic.twitter.com/6ZIYhjisZ0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

Here’s the urgent invitation the campaign sent out:

In other words, the only arrow that Biden has left in his campaign quiver is to make clear what we’ve all known: That he doesn’t believe he can win if Donald Trump remains a free man, untainted by the slur of “convicted felon.”

The Biden campaign is desperate. So desperate that this most recent campaign decision can effectively be summed up in a single tweet:

What genius thought this up?



"Hey, guys, our 81-year-old, rambling, half-senile president is unpopular. Let's get an 80-year-old, rambling, half-senile actor out here to attack the other guy." https://t.co/Xp3WQvfyUr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 28, 2024

Don’t you love how the marginally coherent De Niro says that Trump should be telling those who are heckling him “not to do this”? It’s as if he’s forgotten that Trump was trapped in a courtroom.

De Niro wasn’t just marginally coherent. Without a script, a director, personal assistants, caterers, etc., he was utterly lost in the real world against a hostile audience.

And oh my gosh! The audience was hostile. Contrary to the tough guys De Niro pretends to be in his various movies, the real tough guys of New York—the people angry that their ability to vote for their preferred presidential candidate is being erased through lawfare—were vocal (and very, very vulgar) with their disdain. Every one of these videos comes with a serious content warning for obscenities:

Someone, buy this man a beer! 🤣🤣🤣



New Yorker to De Niro:

“You’re a MOOK! You’re are a traitor to Italians and Jews! You’re a fvcking cúnt!” pic.twitter.com/lMAlb1fIPY — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 28, 2024

New Yorker to De Niro: “You’re trash! Your mom should have swallowed!” 🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/4XA3TX2QB9 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 28, 2024

Robert DeNiro just got absolutely MOGGED by Trump supporters



"You're a nobody and your movies suck!" pic.twitter.com/SvjDIvfhyl — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2024

Of course, there’s also the fact that De Niro is still wearing a mask (see the video at the top right, below). I call masks IQ tests. If you’re still wearing one and you don’t have a compromised immune system, you’ve publicly acknowledged your two digits.

Trump Supporters at the fakeass #TrumpTrial shouted so loud and so often that Robert DeNiro couldn't get his Jury tampering message out to any of the liberal networks



The frustration on his stupid face is priceless



This video wins the internet today



pic.twitter.com/HdgtFq52j2 — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) May 28, 2024

What the Biden campaign should be doing is preserving a dignified silence. When asked, everyone, from Biden on down, should issue a magisterial statement about allowing justice to be served, along with some comment about the fact that no one is above the law. Never mind that all of that is proving to be utterly untrue in Biden’s America. That’s still a presidential take.

Instead, in the face of Trump’s seemingly unstoppable momentum, the Biden administration embroiled itself directly in this sham criminal trial, and it used a moron as its frontman. In other words, it got dirty and stupid, which pretty much sums up Biden, his presidency, and his campaign. All in all, a good day for Trump, and that’s true no matter what verdict the progressive Democrat jury returns.

Image: X screen grab.