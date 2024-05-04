Ted is Cruzin' to victory

The campaign will start in a few weeks or after the runoffs are completed.

Based on the last poll, Sen. Ted Cruz is up 13 points against his Democrat challenger, Rep. Colin Allred. Overall, the RCP average has Cruz plus 8 based on the polls this year.

So what's going on? Sen. Cruz will cruise to victory if he follows the very successful "paint him a liberal" playbook that Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott used against Beto O'Rourke. In other words, the Abbott strategy reminded the voters that O'Rourke was too liberal for Texas. It worked because O'Rourke had a lot of videos and comments that were used against him on the campaign trail.