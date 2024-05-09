Stormy bring back that sunny day

Remember the one about a girl named Stormy and how the world is cloudy and gray since she went away?

Well, Stormy and her nice hips came into the courthouse and DA Alvin Braggs is the one begging Stormy to bring back that sunny day.

Here is what Gregg Jarrett had to say:

Daniels claims to have had a tryst with Trump 18 years ago, which he denies. She denied it, too, in writing… but only after squeezing $130,000 from Trump when he ran for president a decade later by promising to go public. Her demands and threats intensified as the election drew near. Extortion? Sure looks like it. But Trump is on trial, not Daniels. Go figure. Daniels worked overtime to profit financially off of her fleeting association with Trump and to appropriate his MAGA slogan. She headlined strip club appearances that she dubbed, ‘Make America Horny Again.’ She published a tawdry tell-all book titled, ‘Full Disclosure,’ replete with descriptions of male genitalia. She vented her disappointment, if not anger, that Trump refused to feature her in his popular reality television show, ‘The Apprentice.’

Yes, go figure. How is this happening in a courthouse? Well, ask DA Braggs, who is still concealing what the crime is. He looks like a fool, but that’s the way it goes when your goal is to humiliate Trump rather than arrest people breaking into the bodegas or making life miserable for women in the subway, or investigate who’s paying non-students rioting at the university. Talk about priorities Mr. DA.

Poor Juan Merchan, who was tasked to play the role of a judge in this travesty of a trial—he is so deeply invested in this farce that a decent exit is out of the question. He has to go down with Stormy and Braggs and hope that no one at the Bar Association calls him for an explanation.

In the meantime more polls show Trump headed for a victory in November.

