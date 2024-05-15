Stars of new Planet of the Apes movie say they’re ‘team ape’ because ‘look at what the humans have done to the earth’

Freya Allen and Owen Teague, two of the main stars for new Hollywood production Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, recently attended a presser for the film where they both expressed their hatred for humanity, relaying to the interviewer that they’d be rooting for a simian win if there really were a battle between apes and humans for civilizational supremacy, because, “look at what the humans have done to the earth.”

Here’s the story, from Breitbart News:

‘Listen, I’m obviously — when I’m playing Mae, I’m team human, but I’m team ape — Freya’s team ape,’ she [Allen] said after discussing the conflicts in the film. ‘I mean look at the planet — oh here we go,’ she said realizing that she was straying into controversial territory with her anti-human comments. ‘Look at what the humans have done to the earth,’ Teague interjected[.] ‘Well yeah, I dislike humans a lot,’ Allen exclaimed. ‘You know, there’s the odd one that’s like ‘no,’ I mean there are, you know, there are times where you see humans come together and you go ‘Oh, isn’t this lovely.’ And then there’s times you go ‘I absolutely hate us,’’ she explained.

Now, I have a sneaking suspicion that Allen’s moments of disillusionment with humanity did not come when they should have, but when they shouldn’t have—I mean she’s obviously a leftist so….

Was she disenchanted by Donald Trump’s election, or Joe Biden’s selection? No doubt the former.

Do babies torn limb from limb cause her to lose faith in the human race, or does she hate to see people standing for innocent life? I’d say the latter.

Does it concern her that grown men insinuate themselves into preschool and kindergarten classrooms so they can gyrate around the children in skimpy women’s clothing and flash their nipples from prosthetic breasts? Probably not.

Does it bother her that parents are choosing to leave the public school system over things like this? Oh I’m sure.

But, because the peasants have the audacity to exist on the same planet and use natural (and truly renewable) resources, Allen would hope that apes would enslave and slaughter all of mankind. What a gem.

What’s really funny is this is coming from people who work in one of the most gratuitous and wasteful industries in the U.S. I mean really, what other business provides as little in the way of goods and services, for a greater cost, than the movie/television industry? Here’s what someone in the Breitbart comments noted:

You have no idea how much power a film set uses. Commonly used lights draw 18,000 or 20,000 watts and will burn all day. (One set I was on, just for a kitchen and dining room, had 350,000 watts of lighting going.) A dozen or more tractor trailers hauling everything around. 1200A tractor plants going all day, usually just to power lights and a few heaters/ACs in equipment trailers. Not to mention the massive amounts of power used by the computers that generate those apes. But it’s cool. They’re going to buy offsets!!! Yes, sarcasm.

A University of Colorado Boulder (CBU) publication exposed the “environmental toll” of movie-making as Hollywood’s “dirtiest secret”:

When film scholar Hunter Vaughan watches a movie, he considers something else: How big of a toll did it take on the environment? … Vaughan’s new book, Hollywood’s Dirtiest Secret: The Hidden Environmental Costs of the Movies, does just that, shedding light on a wide range of surprising ecological villains, from the 1939 epic Gone With the Wind—which ignited Hollywood’s polluting love affair with explosions—to the 2009 sci-fi Avatar, an ostensibly eco-friendly digital pioneer that generated mountains of real-world waste.

Then, here’s this, from the Life Without Plastic blog:

From plastic water bottles on set, to the props and set materials, there is an insurmountable amount of plastic used in the $38.5 billion Hollywood filmmaking machine. Actually, there are a lot of resources used, not just plastics. There is the energy consumption from powering cameras, lights, and practical effects. There is a large carbon footprint from the planes, trains and automobiles that carry stars and crew to the set. There are vast amounts of paper flipped through from assistant directors and script checkers. There is excess food waste from feeding a hardworking crew. For sanity’s sake, let’s just stick to the plastics.

All of the environmental impacts aside, what about the cultural impacts of Hollywood’s cinematic trash pushed out to the masses? Pornography? Dysfunctional sexual relationships? Broken homes? Debauchery? Narcissism? Mental illness? What about the offenses of people like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein? How many people did they have a direct role in hurting?

What about the financial impacts? Hollywood receives tons of taxpayer dollars; the Inflation Reduction Act kicked off a “trend” to use government handouts to finance films that no one would ordinarily want to see—this market is valued between seven and nine billion dollars.

I vividly remember reading Battle for the Planet of the Apes when I was in second grade, because I was part of an after school reading club where you could earn coupons for free personal pan pizzas from Pizza Hut once you read so many chapter books, and I remember really enjoying the book. Now, it’s been a number of years since then, so who knows if it was actually a good read or not, but nonetheless, it’s always such a disappointment when the left destroys the things of your childhood you remember so fondly. And privileged brats who fly private, live in luxury homes, jetset around the world, and participate in cavalier waste in the workplace while yammering on about how unbearable humans can be, can really ruin a good thing.

In fact, times like this are when I can resonate with Allen’s comments, as I too occasionally “dislike humans” like, “a lot.”

