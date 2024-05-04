Science fiction fans should abandon wokester 'Star Wars' for franchises that don't hate them

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill recently appeared at a White House Press Conference, endorsing Joseph Robinette Biden for the presidency. It was one of the most cringe-worthy moments in media history, and odds are, you know about it, so I will spare you the details.

For those who do not follow science fiction, Star Wars and Star Trek have been on the decline since 2005, at the very least.

Things did not come to the forefront until George Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney in 2012 and Kathleen Kennedy took over as head of Lucasfilm. Kennedy loudly announced “The Force is Female” while Disney executives while Disney executives proudly proclaimed their “Not so secret gay agenda.”

Although Trump-supporter Manny Coto was the showrunner for the last season of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2005, the series as been on the decline ever since the Berman/Braga Era. This was after Gene Roddenberry, the coke-addicted alcoholic who abused the staff of Star Trek: The Next Generation through his attorney, Leonard Maizlish, was forced out in 1989.

Alex Kurtzman took over after the 2009 Star Trek film, and things went downhill from there. Star Trek: Discovery is one of the most widely-mocked shows in history, and Star Trek: Picard was an overall terrible production. Star Trek: New Worlds even had January 6 as a “major event.”

Fellow conservatives: why support/watch science fiction franchises that hate you? The producers, writers and actors all hate you, the United States, Christianity, and Western Civilization in general.

If you are a science fiction fan, here are some science fiction franchises that do not hate you, and will often agree with your values.

The Honor Harrington Series by David Weber

Directly inspired by the Horatio Hornblower novels by C.S. Forrester, this series features a “Napoleonic Wars, in space” with an obvious stand-ins for the French Republic, British Empire, German states, and more. The series has a very pro-religion, anti-communist bent, and openly endorses capitalism and condemns communism. I read the entire series during my first deployment to Iraq, and it is the spiritual “opposite” of Star Trek in almost every way possible.

Starship Troopers by Robert Heinlein

Arguably the greatest philosophical science fiction story ever written, it is more of an essay on good governance with a great character story added in. Contrary to the 1997 film by Paul Verhoeven (who openly hated Heinlein), the Federal Service and Citizenship work like this: To join the Federal Service is a right not a privilege. No matter how old, injured or infirm a person is, they can volunteer for the Federal Service for at least 2 years and upon conclusion of this service, receive citizenship and the right to vote. This Federal Service is not exclusively military: a blind, paraplegic that signs up for the Federal Service *will* have a job, likely along the lines of testing experimental medical treatments or vaccines (a very dangerous endeavor). The only way one can be denied Federal Service is if it is deemed they are not mentally capable of understanding the oath.

Those who do not decide to do Federal Service still have civil rights, such as free speech, the right to a fair trial and equal protection of the law. What they do not have is the right to have a say in the governance of society. This is done under the following principle: Human beings are not naturally good, and the highest motivator for a human being is self-interest. Only those who can demonstrably put their own self-interest below that of society’s interest (by joining the Federal Service) are allowed to have serious power in society. Here is more.

Helldivers II by Arrowhead Game Studios

This series was clearly inspired by Starship Troopers, and there is a chance that the producers wanted to do a Starship Troopers video game but were unable to secure the rights. The ideology in the series is more ambiguous than in Starship Troopers or the Honor Harrington series, but the principles of sacrifice, bravery and fighting for one’s country are all reinforced and supported by game. The game is available on Steam, and you can join the fight to spread Managed Democracy for only $39.99.

Let's abandon the woke franchises of Star Wars and Star Trek and support the SciFi serieses that don’t hate you and your values. If they are financially successful, it is possible that studios like Daily Wire or Angel Studios could produce a T.V. series or films based upon these franchises in the future.

